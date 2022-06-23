Netflix has dropped the first trailer for a new series entitled How to Build a Sex Room.

The reality show focuses on couples who commission the help of luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to design stylish rooms specifically for the purposes of sex.

Each episode sees Rose interview a couple to discern their sexual proclivities, before working with a contractor to create a bespoke sex room.

Netflix viewers have reacted to the trailer on social media, with many expressing shock over the series’ raunchy premise.

“I’m so ready,” one person wrote.

“What the actual f***?” someone else asked.

“This can’t be real,” quipped another baffled Netflix user, alongside a string of “crying” emojis.

Others were dismissive of the concept, with some contrasting it with other acclaimed shows that have been cancelled by the streaming service in recent years.

“Y’all releasing this, but not another season of Grand Army? Okay…,” one person wrote.

“You got to be kidding me. Do we really need a series of this?” someone else commented.

How to Build a Sex Room premieres on Netflix on 8 July.