Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix viewers shocked by ‘f****d up’ sex scene
‘Don’t watch it unless you’re gonna get real cool about a bunch of stuff really quickly,’ warned one viewer
Brand New Cherry Flavor, an American horror series that arrived on Netflix last summer, is causing quite the storm on social media this week.
While it landed on the platform on 14 August 2021, in recent days TikTok users have been challenging each other to record their “blind reactions” to one of the show’s most bizarre scenes.
The show follows a filmmaker called Lisa (Rosa Salazar), who moves to Hollywood. There, she meets producer-director Lou (Eric Lange), who promises to help her succeed in the movie business.
Lou turns out to be a bad guy, so naturally Lisa hires a witch (Catherine Keener) to curse him. But the curse has some strange side effects for Lisa, who begins vomiting newborn kittens. So far, so normal.
Things reach peak weirdness when, in episode four, Lisa gets a mysterious wound on her stomach that produces another kitten. She invites over her new lover, Roy (Jeff Ward), to hook up. In what is depicted as a sex scene, Roy strokes the space where the kitten emerged from, at one point sticking his entire hand in.
TikTok users watching the scene were shocked, with one calling it “messed up”. Another joked: “I’m suing.”
On Twitter, one viewer said they were “flabbergasted”, while a second wrote: “brand new cherry flavor is f****d up.”
Brand New Cherry Flavor is available on Netflix.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies