Deborah Cahn’s new drama The Diplomat arrived on Netflix on Thursday (20 April) and fans are already comparing it to The West Wing.

Cahn began her career as a writer and producer on the acclaimed political drama, which is generally considered to be among the greatest TV shows ever, and is also known for her work on Homeland.

Her new series follows Keri Russell as the US Ambassador to the UK who is trying to divorce her husband (Rufus Sewel) in the midst of a diplomatic crisis.

The series also stars Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and Ato Essando.

Many critics and viewers have picked out The Diplomat’s similarities to The West Wing and Russell’s performance, in particular, in their praise for the series.

“Great cast. Hooked me already. As the reviews have said, a modern day West Wing quality drama,” one person tweeted about the show.

“The Diplomat hits Netflix tomorrow and it’s fantastic,” AwardsWatch founder Erik Anderson tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s got West Wing bones and it’s the best of its kind since that. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell are perfectly matched and the supporting cast of Ato Essandoh, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah and Michael McKean rocks.”

“The Diplomat is absolutely perfect television. I’ve missed for such a show, I’ve craved for it, and it’s finally here but has only 8 episodes,” wrote another, adding: “Recommended for all the West Wing’s fans out there.”

“Tuning into The Diplomat because if you say Keri Russell and creator involved with The West Wing in the same sentence it’s a given that I’m gonna watch,” someone else promised.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Russell revealed she hadn’t seen her costar Sewel in his most famous role.

“We’d never met before. And I actually still haven’t seen The Holiday. But I know the poster,” she said. “We were just really easy, super comfortable in each other’s space. We laugh our heads off and were both really silly on set. It helps to give a whole undercurrent of electricity.”

The Diplomat is available to stream now on Netflix.