Netflix has deleted a YouTube video that reportedly contained unaired footage from The Sandman, prompting fan speculation over the possibility of bonus episodes.

Over the weekend, Netflix released and then deleted a new episode of I Like Watching, a web series in which RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel react to the streamer’s most popular series and movies.

The latest episode of Katya and Trixie’s show focussed on The Sandman – a 10-part adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series – which premiered on the streaming service earlier this month.

The video caused a stir after fans noticed Katya and Trixie reacting to scenes not part of the first ten episodes, covering 16 editions of the 75-part comic.

The footage reportedly included animated snippets from “Dream of a Thousand Cats” and a live-action version of “Calliope”, which are part of issues 17 and 18 of The Sandman, respectively.

While reacting to the former, as-yet unaired footage, Katya and Trixie reportedly joked that the cast of Cats might appear during the sequence and described it as “very lesbian”.

Shortly after, the video was no longer live on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel.

However, fans began speculating that mix-up likely means Netflix will release two bonus episodes of The Sandman.

Others floated the theory that the footage is part of an unannounced season two.

Read The Independent’s three-star review of The Sandman here.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix now.