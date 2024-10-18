Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Netflix users are expressing relief over the release of a “perfect” hidden gem sitcom following a brief delay.

It was revealed at the start of the month that the streaming service had acquired the prematurely axed Detroiters, a comedy series created by and starring Ted Lasso actor Sam Richardson and I Think You Should Leave’s Tim Robinson.

The series, which was also created by Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly, tells the story of best friends who work as creatives at the family of Robinson’s character’s advertising agency, and was due to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday (15 October).

However, when that date rolled around, viewers flocking to the service to watch the series couldn’t find it anywhere, leading to frustration and confusion on social media.

However, Detroiters, which originally aired on Comedy Central in 2017 before its cancellation the following year, has finally been made available to stream.

The sitcom has an overall score of 95 per cent on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes – it’s second season has a perfect 100 per cent – and has been hailed as “absolutely perfect in every way” as well as one of the best comedy shows of the last decade by fans of the show on X/Twitter and the Rotten Tomatoes comments section.

Detroiters was a victim of an untimely cancellation, making its Netflix addition somewhat ironic considering the streamer’s habits of axing shows before they’ve had time to conclude.

open image in gallery Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson in ‘Detroiters’ ( Comedy Central )

The latest example of this was Kaos, a contemporary retelling of Greek mythology from the mind of Charlie Copvell (The End of the F***ing World). The streaming service, who has previously cancelled cult hits The OA, 1899 and Shadow and Bone, received backlash for the decision – especially considering Covell previously said the show needed three seasons to reach its natural conclusion.

“Are you f***ing kidding me? This show was brilliant… and ended on a huge cliffhanger,” one fan lamented, with another calling it: “One of the best original shows they’ve done in years.”

A viewer branded Netflix’s decision “frustrating” as the show “never had time to fly”, with others making the argument that many classic shows, including The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, took a few seasons to hit a groove.

Kaos starred Jeff Goldblum, Aurora Perrineau, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Dillane and Leila Farzad.