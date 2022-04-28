New government proposals could see streaming services brought under the same regulation as broadcast TV for the first time.

Currently, platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus are not beholden to Ofcom oversight in the UK, unlike the nation’s traditional broadcasters.

The proposed reforms were laid out in a White Paper policy document by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

“The UK’s TV and radio industries are world-renowned for their creativity, driven by exceptional talent that is delivering groundbreaking public service programming,” said culture secetary Nadine Dorries.

“Set against the backdrop of the digital transformation of our viewing habits, today’s plans will revamp decades-old laws to help our public service broadcasters compete in the internet age.”

The proposed changes would see Video on Demand services obliged to abide by Ofcom’s rules on harmful and offensive material, accuracy, fairness and privacy.

It was specified that “TV-like” services would be affected, including Netflix, ITV Hub and NOW.

There will be no change for BBC iPlayer, which is already currently bound to Ofcom’s code of broadcasting conduct.

Punishments for code violations could extend up to fines worth £250,000 or five per cent of a company’s revenue.

At the same time, the government reiterated its intention to push forward with widely criticised plans to privatise Channel 4.