Netflix users have been left furious over the streaming service’s latest announcement.

Subscribers are questioning their dedication to the streaming giant after it was announced that prices would be hiked again in the UK to “deliver more value” ahead of the return of its three biggest shows.

After raising the prices in other territories, Netflix has stated that UK users who are subscribed to the Standard plan will have to pay £2 extra, with the price increasing from £10.99 to £12.99 per month.

It will be a whole £6 more for those signed up to Netflix’s Premium plan, with a price hike of £1 bringing the overall total to £18.99 a month.

For those who are watching on the Standard plan with Adverts, which is Netflix’s cheapest option, there is an increase of £1, making the total £5.99 a month.

The Premium plan offers a 4K resolution viewing experience and enables users to watch on up to four devices.

A spokesperson for Netflix defended the decision, stating: ”As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix.”

But many users are not impressed, with a flurry of people declaring that they had officially decided to cancel their subscriptions in light of the news.

“Another £2 price increase from Netflix… yeah time to cancel,” one person wrote, claiming: “They don’t bring out shows good enough anymore for that price.”

Another user concurred: “Netflix is raising their prices again but if so please start giving us more. Maybe it’s my age showing, but there hasn’t been anything that is must see on that platform anymore. Please tell me I’m not alone.”

One subscriber asked: “How can Netflix put their prices up AGAIN? They haven’t even got anything worth watching on there, only have it so I can binge watch The Office.”

Meanwhile, another wrote on X/Twitter: “Netflix putting their price up again for no reason? Yeah might be time to quit.”

The price hike comes shortly after the streaming service teased a big year ahead, with the return of blockbusters shows including Stranger Things, Squid Game and Wednesday.

Netflix had a massively successful 2024, ending the year with more than 300 million users, following the 2023 ban on password-sharing.

It has proved a lucrative decision, with Netflix doubling its net worth from the previous year to reach $1.8bn (£1.45bn).

Netflix previously raised prices in the US and UK as recently as October 2023. In the UK, that meant the basic ad-free subscription package rose from £6.99 a month to £7.99, while the premium subscription rose from £15.99 to £17.99.