Star inmate in Netflix prison documentary Unlocked: A Jail Experiment dies aged 29

An inmate who was featured in the Netflix series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has died in prison, one month before his scheduled release date.

John McAllister, also known by his nickname “Eastside”, was found unresponsive at Randall L Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Sunday (2 June).

Authorities reported that McAllister was rushed to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he was pronounced dead just before 9.00am.

His cause of death is currently unknown, but authorities have ruled out murder and suicide.

McAllister was one of several inmates featured in the eight-part documentary series on Netflix, which debuted in April and documented the outcome of a scenario in which detainees were left without supervision and with their cell doors unlocked.

At the start of the series, McAllister revealed that he had been in and out of jail since he was 19 years old, with his stint on the show being his 14th.

Sentenced to three years behind bars, he had been charged with drug possession with a firearm.

“All I’ve been around is criminals,” McAllister explained. “I’ve never even had a driver’s licence, but I’ve been in f***ing high-speed car chases and some worse s***, you know what I mean?”

John ‘Eastside’ McAllister, who appeared in the Netflix documentary series ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’, has died ( Netflix / screengrab )

Speaking to the camera, he said: “I love the adrenaline rush high, knowing you could get caught.”

Many of his scenes in the series showed McAllister with his cellmate and confidante, Ty, with whom he had run a covert tattoo parlour frequented by the other inmates at the prison.

McAllister was also candid about his years struggling with drug addiction, revealing to producers that he had been using Methamphetamines since he was just eight years old.

“I could be sober,” he said. “As long as I got people who are sober around me. People get drugs in here. It’s like, if everybody’s doing ‘em around me, when s***’s getting hard, I’m like, ‘F*** it.’ That’s what I know best.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP