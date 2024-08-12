Support truly

Nev Schulman said he’s “lucky” to be alive after breaking his neck in an accident involving his bike and a truck on Monday.

The 39-year-old Catfish: The TV Show host told fans on Instagram that he was on his way to collect his son from school when the crash happened.

“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

Schulman said he is grateful he’s not “not paralysed” and only came away with stable fractures in his neck. Some people with similar injuries may face life-long mobility issues.

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralysed,” he wrote. “My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

He went on to thank the staff at the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU in New York, where he was treated.

“It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again,” he said.

Schulman added the accident put into perspective how “life can change in an instant”.

open image in gallery Schulman told fans he could have been paralysed by injuries ( Instagram via @nevschulman )

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude,” he said. “For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

He also said he was glad to have made memories with his family on a fishing trip, which his son had suggested, just the day before the accident

“We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes,” he wrote.

Schulman, who hosts and wrote the documentary film Catfish and its subsequent TV show, was met with well-wishes from his friends and family online.

“Thank god you’re good my friend,” commented American actor and comedian Josh Peck, while Australian actor Claire Holt wrote: “Woah I’m so sorry. And so glad you’re ok. Speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “So glad you’re ok. You are literally one of my TV favs. Prayers up for a speedy recovery.”

Schulman is married to Laura Perlongo with whom he shares a daughter and two sons. The pair previously hosted a web series called “We Need to Talk” for ATTN together.