Never Have I Ever renewed for a third season by Netflix

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

The news comes a month after the second season of the high school comedy premiered on the streaming service.

Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a statement: “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi, a character inspired by Kaling’s teenager years.

The series also stars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnett as Devi’s love interests, Ben and Paxton respectively.

Fisher, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, says she sees no end in sight for the show: ““I don’t know how long it will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it.”

“So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.”

Never Have I Ever also counts tennis legend, John McEnroe as its narrator.

(Netflix)

An episode count and release date have yet to be announced.