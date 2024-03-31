New on Netflix in April 2024: Every movie and TV series coming this month
Including a Prince Andrew film, a fantasy sequel and – in the US – a classic HBO series
Netflix is welcoming a huge list of new movies and TV shows in April.
Throughout the month, as well as removing many titles, the streaming service will be releasing new movies (Scoop, which retells the story of that Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew; Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon sequel) to reality shows (The Circle) and documentaries (What Jennifer Did).
There will also be many licenced acquisitions being added across the month, bt not necessarily in the same territory. For example, thanks to a recent deal enabling HBO shows to be added, Sex and the City will arrive on Netflix in the US, but not in the UK.
In the UK, Aubrey Plaza film Emily the Criminal will be added, as will season two of US drama Manifest.
NB: The Independent put together this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movies
1 April
Zero to Hero – UK/US
4 April
The Tearsmith – UK/US
5 April
Scoop – UK/US
12 April
A Journey – UK/US
Amar Singh Chamkila – UK/US
Love, Divided – UK/US
Stolen – UK/US
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – UK/US
19 April
Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver – UK/US
25 April
City Hunter – UK/US
29 April
Honeymoonish – UK/US
Television
1 April
The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman – UK/US
4 April
Crooks – UK/US
Ripley – UK/US
5 April
Parasyte: The Grey
10 April
Anthracite season one – UK/US
The Hijacking of Flight 601 season one – UK/US
11 April
As The Crow Flies season two – UK/US
Baby Reindeer season one – UK/US
Heartbreak High season two – UK/US
Midsummer Night season one – UK/US
12 April
Good Times season one – UK/US
17 April
The Grimm Variations season one – UK/US
18 April
Bros season one – UK/US
The Upshaws part five – UK/US
23 April
Brigands: The Quest for Gold season one – UK/US
24 April
Deliver Me season one – UK/US
25 April
Dead Boy Detectives season one – UK/US
26 April
The Asunta Case season one – UK/US
Documentary
2 April
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer – UK/US
Files of the Unexplained – UK/US
Together: Tr3ble Winners – UK/US
4 April
100 Days to Indy – UK/US
5 April
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – UK/US
10 April
What Jennifer Did – UK/US
17 April
Our Living World – UK/US
26 April
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – UK/US
30 April
Fiasco – UK/US
Reality
TBC April
Super Rich in Korea – UK/US
10 April
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – UK/US
17 April
Don’t Hate the Player – UK/US
The Circle season six – UK/US
23 April
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? – UK/US
Comedy
9 April
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – UK/US
16 April
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer – UK/US
22 April
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen – UK/US
Kids
4 April
I Woke Up a Vampire season one– UK/US
Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – UK/US
8 April
Spirit Rangers season three – UK/US
22 April
CoComelon Lane season two – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 April
American Graffiti – US
Baby Driver – US
The Bad Guys – UK
Battleship – US
Born on the Fourth of July – US
The Cursed – UK
Emily the Criminal – UK
Ender’s Game – US
Glass – US
Happy Gilmore – US
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. – UK
Hotel Transylvania – US
Hotel Transylvania 2 – US
How to Be Single – US
Inside Man – US
Inside Man: Most Wanted – US
It’s Kind of a Funny Story – US
The Land Before Time – US
The Little Things – US
The Matrix – US
The Matrix Reloaded – US
The Matrix Revolutions – US
Molly’s Game – US
Mortal Engines – US
Night Raiders – US
Red State – UK
Role Models – US
Skyscraper – US
Smokey and the Bandit – US
Smokey and the Bandit II – US
Sniper: Rogue Mission – UK
Split – UK/US
Step Up: Revolution – US
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – US
The Theory of Everything – US
Wild Things – US
You’ve Got Mail – US
8 April
Megan Leavey – US
9 April
GomBurZa – UK
10 April
Death Whisperer – US
11 April
The Bricklayer – US
12 April
Strange Way of Life – US
16 April
Anna – US
Knocked Up – US
23 April
Anyone But You – US
24 April
King Richard – US
Television
1 April
Cleaning Up series one – UK
Sex and the City – US
White Collar – US
5 April
Rumah Masa Depan – UK
11 April
Meekah season two – US
17 April
Black Sails season one to four – US
Manifest season two – UK
29 April
Boiling Point season one – US
Documentary
15 April
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel – US
21 April
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know – US
22 April
Ahead of the Curve – US
24 April
TLC Forever – US
Comedy
2 April
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – UK
Anime
1 April
Black Clover season one– UK/US
Great Teacher Onizuka – UK/US
Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense – UK/US
Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts – UK/US
One Piece Film: Red – US
15 April
MOB PSYCHO 100 season one and two – US
Overlord season one and four – US
Kids
1 April
Strawberry Shortcakes: Spring Spectacular – UK/US
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two – UK
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain – UK
15 April
The Fairly OddParents season four and five – UK/US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies