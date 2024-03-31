For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is welcoming a huge list of new movies and TV shows in April.

Throughout the month, as well as removing many titles, the streaming service will be releasing new movies (Scoop, which retells the story of that Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew; Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon sequel) to reality shows (The Circle) and documentaries (What Jennifer Did).

There will also be many licenced acquisitions being added across the month, bt not necessarily in the same territory. For example, thanks to a recent deal enabling HBO shows to be added, Sex and the City will arrive on Netflix in the US, but not in the UK.

In the UK, Aubrey Plaza film Emily the Criminal will be added, as will season two of US drama Manifest.

NB: The Independent put together this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

1 April

Zero to Hero – UK/US

4 April

The Tearsmith – UK/US

5 April

Scoop – UK/US

12 April

A Journey – UK/US

Amar Singh Chamkila – UK/US

Love, Divided – UK/US

Stolen – UK/US

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – UK/US

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop’ (Netflix )

19 April

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver – UK/US

25 April

City Hunter – UK/US

29 April

Honeymoonish – UK/US

Television

1 April

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman – UK/US

4 April

Crooks – UK/US

Ripley – UK/US

5 April

Parasyte: The Grey

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ sequel (Netflix)

10 April

Anthracite season one – UK/US

The Hijacking of Flight 601 season one – UK/US

11 April

As The Crow Flies season two – UK/US

Baby Reindeer season one – UK/US

Heartbreak High season two – UK/US

Midsummer Night season one – UK/US

12 April

Good Times season one – UK/US

17 April

The Grimm Variations season one – UK/US

18 April

Bros season one – UK/US

The Upshaws part five – UK/US

23 April

Brigands: The Quest for Gold season one – UK/US

24 April

Deliver Me season one – UK/US

25 April

Dead Boy Detectives season one – UK/US

26 April

The Asunta Case season one – UK/US

Andrew Scott in ‘Ripley’ (Netflix)

Documentary

2 April

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer – UK/US

Files of the Unexplained – UK/US

Together: Tr3ble Winners – UK/US

4 April

100 Days to Indy – UK/US

5 April

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – UK/US

10 April

What Jennifer Did – UK/US

17 April

Our Living World – UK/US

26 April

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – UK/US

30 April

Fiasco – UK/US

‘What Jennifer Did’ (Netflix)

Reality

TBC April

Super Rich in Korea – UK/US

10 April

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – UK/US

17 April

Don’t Hate the Player – UK/US

The Circle season six – UK/US

23 April

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? – UK/US

Michelle Buteau is back to host another new series of ‘The Circle’ (Netflix)

Comedy

9 April

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – UK/US

16 April

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer – UK/US

22 April

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen – UK/US

Kids

4 April

I Woke Up a Vampire season one– UK/US

Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – UK/US

8 April

Spirit Rangers season three – UK/US

22 April

CoComelon Lane season two – UK/US

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 April

American Graffiti – US

Baby Driver – US

The Bad Guys – UK

Battleship – US

Born on the Fourth of July – US

The Cursed – UK

Emily the Criminal – UK

Aubrey Plaza in ‘Emily the Criminal’ (Universal Pictures)

Ender’s Game – US

Glass – US

Happy Gilmore – US

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. – UK

Hotel Transylvania – US

Hotel Transylvania 2 – US

How to Be Single – US

Inside Man – US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

It’s Kind of a Funny Story – US

The Land Before Time – US

The Little Things – US

Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ (Sundance London)

The Matrix – US

The Matrix Reloaded – US

The Matrix Revolutions – US

Molly’s Game – US

Mortal Engines – US

Night Raiders – US

Red State – UK

Role Models – US

Skyscraper – US

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Sniper: Rogue Mission – UK

Split – UK/US

Step Up: Revolution – US

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – US

The Theory of Everything – US

Wild Things – US

You’ve Got Mail – US

‘Split’ is coming to Netflix in the UK (Universal Pictures)

8 April

Megan Leavey – US

9 April

GomBurZa – UK

10 April

Death Whisperer – US

11 April

The Bricklayer – US

12 April

Strange Way of Life – US

16 April

Anna – US

Knocked Up – US

23 April

Anyone But You – US

24 April

King Richard – US

‘Anyone But You’ is coming to Netflix in the US (© 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.**)

Television

1 April

Cleaning Up series one – UK

Sex and the City – US

White Collar – US

5 April

Rumah Masa Depan – UK

11 April

Meekah season two – US

17 April

Black Sails season one to four – US

Manifest season two – UK

29 April

Boiling Point season one – US

‘Manifest’ is returning to Netflix (Netflix)

Documentary

15 April

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel – US

21 April

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know – US

22 April

Ahead of the Curve – US

24 April

TLC Forever – US

Comedy

2 April

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – UK

Anime

1 April

Black Clover season one– UK/US

Great Teacher Onizuka – UK/US

Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense – UK/US

Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts – UK/US

One Piece Film: Red – US

15 April

MOB PSYCHO 100 season one and two – US

Overlord season one and four – US

Kids

1 April

Strawberry Shortcakes: Spring Spectacular – UK/US

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two – UK

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain – UK

15 April

The Fairly OddParents season four and five – UK/US