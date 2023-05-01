New on Netflix in May 2023: Every movie and TV show landing on service this month
Full list of every new Netflix release arriving in next 31 days
It’s May – and Netflix has yet another busy month lined up for users.
Over the course of the next 31 days, the streaming service will welcome many titles, including a Bridgerton spin-off, a brand new season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first foray into television.
There’ll also be a large number of licenced titles being added to the service.
Below, we’ve listed everything landing in May – titles with “US” listed next to it will not be available in the UK. Find a list of everything that’s leaving Netflix here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
11 May
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
12 May
The Mother
17 May
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
19 May
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
24 May
Hard Feelings
Mother’s Day
26 May
Blood & Gold
Tin & Tina
31 May
Mixed by Erry
TV
2 May
Love Village season one
The Tailor season one
3 May
The Great British Baking Show: Juniors season seven – US
Jewish Matchmaking season one
4 May
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary season one
10 May
Dance Brothers season one
Queen Cleopatra season one
11 May
Ultraman season three
12 May
Black Knight season one
Mulligan season one
Queer Eye season seven
17 May
Rhythm + Flow France season two
18 May
XO, Kitty season one
19 May
Muted season one
Selling Sunset season six
Young, Famous & African season two
24 May
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season three
The Ultimatum: Queer Love season one
25 May
FUBAR season one
26 May
Barbecue Showdown season two
Turn of the Tide season one
30 May
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season three
Stand-Up Comedy
9 May
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
23 May
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Documentary
10 May
Missing: Dead or Alive?
16 May
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
17 May
McGregor Forever
Working: What We Do All Day
23 May
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Kids
4 May
Larva Family season one
8 May
Spirit Rangers season two
18 May
Kitti Katz season one
Anime
18 May
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season one
LICENCED
Movies
1 May
Above Suspicion – US
After Earth – US
Airport – US
Airport 1975 – US
Airport ’77 – US
American Gangster – US
American Graffiti – US
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US
Austin Powers in Goldmember – US
Black Hawk Down – US
The Cable Guy – US
Captain Phillips – US
Chicken Run – US
Cliffhanger – US
The Croods – US
Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
The Dilemma (2011) – US
Flight – US
For Colored Girls – US
Girl, Interrupted – US
The Glass Castle – US
Heatwave
Home Again – US
Hop – US
Igor – US
Kindergarten Cop – US
Last Action Hero – US
Legends of the Fall – US
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US
Léon– US
Marshall – US
Paranormal Activity – US
Peter Pan (2003) – US
Pitch Perfect – US
Soft & Quiet – US
Starship Troopers – US
Steel Magnolias – US
The Tale of Despereaux – US
This is the End – US
Traffic – US
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys –US
Vampires – US
Vanquish – US
The Wedding Date – US
The Yellow Birds – US
The Young Victoria – US
2 May
23 Walks
3 May
Survive the Night – US
4 May
Arctic Dogs – US
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Freaky
Rowdy Fellow – US
Three (Telegu) – US
5 May
The Football Factory
6 May
A Man Called Otto – US
10 May
Ad Astra
11 May
St Vincent – US
13 May
UglyDolls – US
15 May
Fifty Shades of Black – US
16 May
Penguins of Madagascar
Ted – US
18 May
Best Sellers
The Forever Purge
22 May
The Boss Baby
25 May
In the Earth
Old
26 May
Dirty Grandpa
TV
1 May
Demon Slayer season three – US
When the Weather is Fine season one
8 May
Justice League season one and two – US
Justice League Unlimited season one and two – US
17 May
La Reina del Sur season three – US
22 May
The Batman season one to five
23 May
All American season five
31 May
Heartland season 15
Stand-Up Comedy
22 May
Micky Flanagan: The ‘Back in the Game’ Tour
Documentary
9 May
Documentary Now! season four – US
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
12 May
Call Me Kate – US
Kids
1 May
Mermaze Mermaidz season one – US
Rainbow High season three – US
Rugrats season one and two – US
The Smurfs season one – US
4 May
Grizzy and the Lemmings season three – US
22 May
The Creature Cases chapter three – US
