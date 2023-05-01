Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s May – and Netflix has yet another busy month lined up for users.

Over the course of the next 31 days, the streaming service will welcome many titles, including a Bridgerton spin-off, a brand new season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first foray into television.

There’ll also be a large number of licenced titles being added to the service.

Below, we’ve listed everything landing in May – titles with “US” listed next to it will not be available in the UK. Find a list of everything that’s leaving Netflix here.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

11 May

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

12 May

The Mother

17 May

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

19 May

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

24 May

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

26 May

Blood & Gold

Tin & Tina

31 May

Mixed by Erry

TV

2 May

Love Village season one

The Tailor season one

3 May

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors season seven – US

Jewish Matchmaking season one

4 May

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary season one

10 May

Dance Brothers season one

Queen Cleopatra season one

‘Queen Cleopatra’ (Netflix)

11 May

Ultraman season three

12 May

Black Knight season one

Mulligan season one

Queer Eye season seven

17 May

Rhythm + Flow France season two

18 May

XO, Kitty season one

19 May

Muted season one

Selling Sunset season six

Young, Famous & African season two

‘Selling Sunset’ (Netflix)

24 May

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season three

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season one

25 May

FUBAR season one

26 May

Barbecue Showdown season two

Turn of the Tide season one

30 May

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season three

Stand-Up Comedy

9 May

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

23 May

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

A new Wanda Sykes stand-up is arriving on Netflix in May (Getty Images)

Documentary

10 May

Missing: Dead or Alive?

16 May

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

17 May

McGregor Forever

Working: What We Do All Day

23 May

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Kids

4 May

Larva Family season one

8 May

Spirit Rangers season two

18 May

Kitti Katz season one

Anime

18 May

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune season one

LICENCED

Movies

1 May

Above Suspicion – US

After Earth – US

Airport – US

Airport 1975 – US

Airport ’77 – US

American Gangster – US

American Graffiti – US

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery – US

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US

Austin Powers in Goldmember – US

‘Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me’ is arriving on Netflix (New Line Cinema)

Black Hawk Down – US

The Cable Guy – US

Captain Phillips – US

Chicken Run – US

Cliffhanger – US

The Croods – US

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

The Dilemma (2011) – US

Flight – US

For Colored Girls – US

Girl, Interrupted – US

‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ is arriving on Netflix (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Glass Castle – US

Heatwave

Home Again – US

Hop – US

Igor – US

Kindergarten Cop – US

Last Action Hero – US

Legends of the Fall – US

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – US

Léon– US

Marshall – US

Paranormal Activity – US

Peter Pan (2003) – US

Pitch Perfect – US

Soft & Quiet – US

Starship Troopers – US

Steel Magnolias – US

The Tale of Despereaux – US

This is the End – US

Traffic – US

‘Starship Troopers’ is coming to Netflix (COLUMBIA/TRISTAR)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys –US

Vampires – US

Vanquish – US

The Wedding Date – US

The Yellow Birds – US

The Young Victoria – US

2 May

23 Walks

3 May

Survive the Night – US

4 May

Arctic Dogs – US

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Freaky

Rowdy Fellow – US

Three (Telegu) – US

5 May

The Football Factory

6 May

A Man Called Otto – US

‘A Man Called Otto’ is arriving on Netflix US (Niko Tavernise )

10 May

Ad Astra

11 May

St Vincent – US

13 May

UglyDolls – US

15 May

Fifty Shades of Black – US

16 May

Penguins of Madagascar

Ted – US

18 May

Best Sellers

The Forever Purge

22 May

The Boss Baby

25 May

In the Earth

Old

‘Old’ (Universal Studios)

26 May

Dirty Grandpa

Rabo de Peixe

28 May

Don’t Breathe 2

Fast & Furious 9

TV

1 May

Demon Slayer season three – US

When the Weather is Fine season one

8 May

Justice League season one and two – US

Justice League Unlimited season one and two – US

17 May

La Reina del Sur season three – US

22 May

The Batman season one to five

23 May

All American season five

31 May

Heartland season 15

‘Heartland’ season 15 is coming to Netflix in May (Netflix)

Stand-Up Comedy

22 May

Micky Flanagan: The ‘Back in the Game’ Tour

Documentary

9 May

Documentary Now! season four – US

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

12 May

Call Me Kate – US

19 May

Costco: Is it Really Worth it?

27 May

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Kids

1 May

Mermaze Mermaidz season one – US

Rainbow High season three – US

Rugrats season one and two – US

The Smurfs season one – US

4 May

Grizzy and the Lemmings season three – US

22 May

The Creature Cases chapter three – US