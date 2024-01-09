Netflix has just released its most harrowing movie to date
Netflix has an impressive 2024 lined up, with a bursting list of new titles set to be added in January.
Overt the next four weeks, the streaming service will be introducing a large number of new movies and TV shows to its library, ranging from returning shows to classic films.
These releases include a meat-eating vs vegan documentary based on a study of identical twins, new Harlan Coben series Fool Me Once and Society of the Snow, a plane crash survival thriller being called one of the platform’s most harrowing films to date.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January 2024.
ORIGINAL
Movies
4 January
Society of the Snow
5 January
Good Grief
12 January
Lift
19 January
The Kitchen
My Loneliness Has Wings – US
Sixty Minutes
26 January
Badland Hunters
31 January
WILL
TV
1 January
Fool Me Once
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
2 January
The Brothers Sun
5 January
Gyeongseong Creature part two
8 January
Love Is Blind: Sweden (new episodes Monday) – UK
9 January
Di4ries season two, part two
10 January
The Trust: A Game of Greed
11 January
Boy Swallows Universe
Detective Forst
Killer Soup
Sonic Prime season three
12 January
Love is Blind: Sweden (new episodes every Friday) – US
17 January
End of the Line
18 January
Skam Italia season six
19 January
The Bequeathed – US
Love on the Spectrum US season two
20 January
Captivating the King
23 January
Love Deadline – US
24 January
Queer Eye season eight
25 January
Griselda
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
27 January
Doctor Slump
31 January
Baby Bandito
Documentary
1 January
Bitconned
10 January
Break Point season two
24 January
Six Nations: Full Contact
31 January
Alexander: The Making of a God
Comedy
9 January
Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli – UK
16 January
Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man
18 January
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis – US
23 January
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
30 January
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
Anime
4 January
Delicious in Dungeon
15 January
Maboroshi
31 January
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Kids
22 January
Not Quite Narwhal
29 January
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
Gaming
4 January
Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Android and iOS) – US
LICENCED
Movies
1 January
Annabelle – US
Annie (1982) – US
Antz – US
Aquaman – US
Beethoven – US
Boundaries – UK
BOWKYLION Lanta Concert – US
The Croods – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
The Equalizer 3 – US
The Flintstones – US
The First Purge – US
Gravity – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
It’s Complicated – US
Jackie Brown – US
John Wick – US
John Wick: Chapter 2 – US
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – US
Jurassic Park – US
Jurassic Park III – US
Justice League – US
Little Fockers – US
The Lodge
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US
Malignant – US
Mamma Mia! – US
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – US
Meet the Fockers – US
Meet the Parents – US
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – US
The Purge: Election Year – US
School of Rock – US
This Is 40 – US
Those Who Wish Me Dead – US
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
Woody Woodpecker
3 January
Prime (2023) – US
6 January
The Florida Project – US
7 January
Transporter 2 – UK
9 January
Dune (2021) – UK
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies – US
10 January
Kingdom III: The Flame of Destiny – UK
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – UK
12 January
Adire – US
13 January
Morbius – UK
Red Rocket – UK
Umma – UK
16 January
Cats – US
17 January
Freaks (2018) – US
Queen Bees – US
18 January
Arkansas – US
The Circle – US
Cowboys & Aliens – US
Down With the King – US
Escape Plan: The Extractors – US
Escape Plan 2: Hades – US
The Good Shepherd – US
The Legend of Tarzan – US
Merry Men 3: Nemesis – US
23 January
Train to Busan – US
24 January
American Girl: Corinne Tan – US
TV
1 January
Black Sails – US
Loudermilk
Orange Days – US
Survivorseason seven and 33 – US
The Wonder Years – US
8 January
This Is Us – US
11 January
Champion
15 January
Holey Moley season three and four – US
18 January
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – US
20 January
The Real World season 16 – US
25 January
The UnXplained with William Shatner season four – US
Documentary
1 January
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution – US
5 January
Man on the Run – UK
7 January
I AM A STALKER – UK
19 January
Full Circle – US
23 January
Open Wide – US
Anime
1 January
ONE PIECE: Marineford – US
Kids
1 January
Peppa Pig season three to six – US
15 January
CoComelon season nine
26 January
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two – US
