New on Netflix in March 2024: Every movie and TV series landing this month
All the new titles being added to streaming service in next 31 days
Netflix has a busy month lined up, with the release of several new movies and TV shows set to entertain subscribers.
While the streaming service will remove several titles without warning in the next 31 days, there will be an influx of new arrivals, ranging from Guy Ritchie spin-off series The Gentlemen and a brand new show from the creators of Game of Thrones.
There will also be a brand new film starring Adam Sandler, not to mention Lindsay Lohan, and a slew of licenced films and TV shows for users to enjoy.
Find all the new additions to Netflix in March 2024 below. We compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
1 March
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre season one – UK/US
Furies season one – UK/US
Maamla Legal Hai season one – UK/US
My Name is Loh Kiwan – UK/US
Somebody Feed Phil season seven – UK/US
4 March
Men on a Mission (new episodes) – UK
6 March
SuperSex season one – UK/US
7 March
The Gentlemen season one – UK/US
The Signal – UK/US
8 March
Blown Away season four – UK/US
9 March
Queen of Tears season one – UK/US
11 March
Young Royals season three – new episodes – UK/US
13 March
Bandidos season one – UK/US
14 March
Girls5Eva season three – US
15 March
Chicken Nugget season one – UK/US
Iron Reign season one – UK
18 March
Young Royals season three finale – UK/US
19 March
Forever Queens season two – UK/US
Physical: 100 season two – UK/US
21 March
3 Body Problem – UK/US
22 March
Buying Beverly Hills season two – US
27 March
The Believers season one – UK/US
28 March
Ronja the Robber’s Daughter season one – UK
29 March
Is it Cake? season three – US
Upcoming Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show season one – US
Movies
1 March
Spaceman – UK/US
8 March
Damsel – UK/US
14 March
24 Hours with Gaspar – UK/US
Art of Love – UK/US
15 March
Irish Wish – UK/US
Murder Mubarak – UK/US
22 March
The Casagrandes – UK/US
Shirley (2024) – UK/US
27 March
Bad Exorcist: Easter – US
Rest In Peace – UK/US
29 March
The Beautiful Game – US/UK
Heart of the Hunter – US/UK
The Wages of Fear (2024) – UK/US
Documentary
1 March
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack – UK
5 March
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping – UK/US
6 March
Full Swing season two – UK/US
7 March
Ara San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared – UK
12 March
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – UK
15 March
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare – UK/US
18 March
Young Royals Forever – UK/US
27 March
Testament: The Story of Moses – UK/US
Comedy
5 March
Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda – UK/US
12 March
Steve Trevino: Simple Man – UK/US
14 March
Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie – UK/US
19 March
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – UK/US
26 March
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – UK/US
Sport
3 March
The Netflix Slam: LIVE – Nadal vs Alcaraz – UK/US
Anime
7 March
Pokémon Horizons: The Series season one – UK/US
Kids
25 March
Gabby’s Dollhouse season nine – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 March
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (numerous seasons) – UK
Crashing Eid season one – UK
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (numerous seasons) – UK
The Jamie Foxx Show season one to five – US
Meet Me After School season one – UK
4 March
The Resident season one to six – US
10 March
Eye Love You season one – UK/US
14 March
Girls5Eva season one and two – US
15 March
Monk season one to eight – UK
18 March
Love & Hip Hop: New York season one and two – US
20 March
Gunpowder – UK
27 March
The Conners season one to five – US
30 March
Vikings season one to six –US
31 March
Martin season one to five – US
Movies
1 March
The Amazing Spider-Man – US
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US
Beverly Hills Ninja – US
Bonnie & Clyde – US
Captive State – UK
Devil in a Blue Dress – US
The Disaster Artist – US
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – US
Dumb and Dumber – US
Fear – US
The Gift (2015) – US
Godzilla (2014) – US
The Great Debaters – US
Love & Basketball – US
A Madea Family Funeral – US
Out of Africa – US
The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon – UK
Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme – UK/US
Step Brothers – US
Think Like a Man – US
Think Like a Man Too – US
21 Bridges – US
Wanderlust – US
Vampires – US
Voyagers – US
Yesterday – US
7 March
I Am Woman – US
The Monuments Men – UK
8 March
Infinite Storm – UK
9 March
The Matrix Resurrections – UK
10 March
Bad Country – UK
14 March
Tyson’s Run – US
15 March
Cat and Dog – US
Downton Abbey: A New Era – UK
Firestarter (2022) – UK
Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ‘66) – UK
20 March
Bodies Bodies Bodies – US
There’s Something in the Barn – US
22 March
El Paseo 7 – US
On the Line – US
Top Gun: Maverick – UK
31 March
The Hunger Games – US
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – US
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – US
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – US
Kill Bill: Vol 1 – US
Kill Bill: Vol 2 – US
Documentary
15 March
The Guv’nor – UK/US
17 March
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – UK/US
30 for 30: The Fab Five – UK/US
30 for 30: Survive and Advance – UK/US
Kids
1 March
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale season two – UK/US
4 March
Hot Wheels Let’s Race season one – UK/US
7 March
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season three – US
11 March
CoComelon season 10 – US
12 March
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season six – US
18 March
Vida the Vet season one – US
