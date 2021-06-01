New on Netflix in June 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month
Full list of everything being added to streaming service in next 30 days
The sun might finally be arriving, but this is not stopping Netflix from releasing a bunch of new titles.
June marks yet another busy month for the streaming service, with the return of French hit Lupin and reality series Too Hot to Handle as well as new shows Sweet Tooth and documentary series Sophie: A Murder in West Cork .
Film wise, Kevin Hart heads up new parenting comedy Fatherhood with Danny Boyle film Yesterday making its Netflix debut having been released in cinemas in 2019.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in June below.
Original Titles
TV
3 June
Creator’s File: GOLD
Summertime season two
4 June
Sweet Tooth
10 June
Trese
11 June
Lupin part two
14 June
Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe
15 June
Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán
Unwind Your Mind (interactive special)
Workin’ Moms season five
16 June
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
17 June
Black Summer season two
Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
The Gift season three
Katla
18 June
Elite season four
So Not Worth It
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
23 June
Too Hot to Handle season two
24 June
Jiva!
The Naked Director season two
25 June
Sex/Life
Movies
2 June
Carnaval
3 June
Dancing Queens
4 June
Sweet and Sour
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
9 June
Awake
Fresh, Fried and Crispy
Tragic Jungle
11 June
Skater Girl
Wish Dragon
16 June
Silver Skates
17 June
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
18 June
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
23 June
Good on Paper
30 June
America: The Motion Picture
Documentary
4 June
Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet
Human: The World Within
5 June
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
16 June
Penguin Town
23 June
Murder by the Coast
30 June
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Comedy
3 June
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
10 June
Locombianos
Kids
1 June
Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme
15 June
Rhyme Time Town season two
29 June
StarBeam season four
Anime
TBC
Record of Ragnarok
3 June
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie
24 June
Godzilla Singular Point
Licenced Titles
TV
1 June
Count Arthur Strong
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach
Married to Medicine season two
Nigella: At My Table
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Top Coppers
2 June
Kim’s Convenience season five
4 June
Feel Good series one and two
15 June
Let’s Eat
18 June
Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three
24 June
Crazy Delicious
Movie
TBC
The Blair Witch Project
Boyz n the Hood
1 June
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Boogeyman
Colombiana
Destruction: Las Vegas
One Chance
Roh
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Soul
Summoned
2 June
Little Jacob
Odnajde Cie
Sophie Seeks 7
3 June
The Girl and the Gun
4 June
Yesterday
5 une
Small Chops
7 June
Strange But True
10 June
Camellia Sisters
13 June
The Devil Below
15 June
Song One
The Karate Kid (2010)
16 June
A Man for the Weekend
17 June
Aziza
18 June
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
Rurouni Kenshin: Origins
20 June
Aquaman
24 June
The Seventh Day
22 June
Broken
Documentary
1 June
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall
Unfinished Time – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski
3 June
Myriam Fares: The Journey
Kids
1 June
CoComelon season three
Octonauts season one, two, three and four
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (75th anniversary special)
Thomas and Friends season 24
