It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.

The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.

Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.

Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.

You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.

Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in January 2022.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

Movies

5 January

Four to Dinner

6 January

The Wasteland

7 January

Mother/Android

11 January

Dear Mother

12 January

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

13 January

Brazen

Photocopier

Alyssa Milano stars in new Netflix crime film ‘Brazen’ (Netflix)

14 January

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

20 January

The Royal Treatment

21 January

Munich – The Edge of War

My Father’s Violin

TV

TBC

All of Us Are Dead

I Am Georgina

These Black Black Eyes

1 January

The Hook Up Plan season three

Incastrati

5 January

Rebelde

6 January

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season two

The Club part two

7 January

Hype House

10 January

Undercover season three

13 January

Chosen

The Journalist

14 January

After Life season three

Archive 81

Ricky Gervais has made more ‘After Life’ for Netflix (Netflix)

14 January

The House

19 January

The Marginal season four

19 January

Juanpis González – The Series

Too Hot To Handle season three (plus weekly every Wednesday)

21 January

Ozark season four, part one

Summer Heat

28 January

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

The streaming service will bring ‘Ozark’ back this month (Netflix)

Documentary

19 January

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

20 January

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream.

24 January

Three Songs for Benazir

25 January

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

28 January

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Brazilian footballer Neymar is getting his own Netflix documentary (Getty Images)

Kids

4 January

Action Pack

7 January

Johnny Test season two

18 January

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

21 January

That Girl Lay Lay

25 January

Ada Twist, Scientist season two

28 January

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Anime

13 January

Shaman King

21 January

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series part two

LICENCED CONTENT

Movies

1 January

Annie

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

#FollowFriday

Fracture

Free Willy

Friends with Money

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

Interview with the Vampire

Interview with the Vampire (Warner Bros)

Jack and Jill

Jonah Hex

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Just Go with It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

Long Story Short

The Longest Yard

The Lost Boys

Marie Antoinette

Midnight in Paris

Marie Antoinette (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Monsters vs Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

1BR

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rise of The Guardians

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark

Scream 4

She’s the Man

Silver Linings Playbook

Scream 4 (Paramount Pictures)

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

300

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within (IFC Films)

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Woo

Zone 414

3 January

The Gentlemen

The Nest

Redemption of a Rogue

6 January

Uncle Drew

7 January

Binti

11 January

The Colony

14 January

Fatuma

15 January

Greed (2019)

A Rigato – Jarujaru Tower 2020

Sniper: Assassin’s End

16 January

Phantom Thread

As ‘Licorice Pizza’ is released, Netflix is bringing users Paul Thomas Anderson’s previous film ‘Phantom Thread’ (Universal Pictures)

17 January

After We Fell

Annabelle Comes Home

TV

6 January

Hanwoo Rhapsody

Documentary

14 January

Maiden

21 January

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Kids

1 January

Rainbow Rangers season two

14 January

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt