Netflix in January 2023: Every new movie and TV series landing this month
Full list of everything being added in the next four weeks
Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023.
In January, the streaming service will be adding a large amount of titles to its library, ranging from returning shows to beloved films.
These releases include fight-concept series Kaleidoscope, the second season of Ginny & Georgia and a new documentary about Pamela Anderson.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January.
SHOWS AND FILMS LANDING ON NETFLIX UK:
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movie
4 January
How I Became a Gangster
6 January
The Pale Blue Eye
11 January
Noise
13 January
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Suzan & Freek
16 January
Bank of Dave
19 January
Khallat+
20 January
Mission Majnu
23 January
Narvik
25 January
The Price of Family
27 January
You People
TV
1 January
Kaleidoscope season one
Lady Voyeur season one
Old Enough season two
4 January
The Kings of the World season one
The Lying Life of Adults season one
5 January
Copenhagen Cowboy season one
Ginny & Georgia season two
Woman of the Dead season one
6 January
Pressure Cooker season one
The Ultimatum: France season one, part two
11 January
Sexify season two
12 January
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House season one
Vikings: Valhalla season two
13 January
Sky Rojo season three
Trial by Fire season one
19 January
That ’90s Show season one
Women at War season one
20 January
Bake Squad season two
Bling Empire: New York season one
Fauda season four
Represent season one
Shahmaran season one
Shanty Town season one
24 January
Physical: 100 season one
25 January
Against The Ropes season one
The Endless Night season one
27 January
Lockwood & Co season one
The Snow Girl season one
31 January
Cunk on Earth season one
Documentary
4 January
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
6 January
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
10 January
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
13 January
Break Point part one
20 January
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
31 January
Pamela, a love story
Comedy
10 January
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
Kids
12 January
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two
26 January
Daniel Spellbound season two
30 January
Princess Power season one
Anime
1 January
The Way of the Househusband season two
19 January
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one
26 January
Record of Ragnarok season two, episodes one–10
LICENCED TITLES
Movie
1 January
The Age of Innocence
Bad Boys II
Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia
The Caller
Crank
The Croods
The Layover
Mousa
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
15 January
The Client
Don’t Say A Word
JFK
Runaway Jury
TV
1 January
Glow Up season four
16 January
Miu404 season one
Kids
1 January
LEGO Ninjago
Old Enough! season two
Power Players season three
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
Anime
1 January
Fighting Spirit
Monster
9 January
VINLAND SAGA season one (new episodes weekly)
SHOWS AND FILMS LANDING ON NETFLIX US:
ORIGINAL TITLES
Movie
4 January
How I Became a Gangster
6 January
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
11 January
Noise
13 January
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Suzan & Freek
19 January
Khallat+
20 January
Mission Majnu
Jung_E
25 January
The Price of Family
27 January
You People
Documentary
10 January
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
20 January
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
23 January
Narvik
31 January
Pamela, a love story
TV
1 January
Kaleidoscope season one
Lady Voyeur season 1
4 January
The Kings of the World season one
The Lying Life of Adults season one
5 January
Copenhagen Cowboy season one
Ginny & Georgia season two
Woman of the Dead season one
6 January
Pressure Cooker season one
The Ultimatum: France season one, part two
11 January
Sexify season two
12 January
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House season one
Vikings: Valhalla season two
13 January
Sky Rojo season three
Trial by Fire season one
19 January
Alkhallat+ season one
That ’90s Show season one
Women at War season one
20 January
Bake Squad season two
Bling Empire: New York season one
Fauda season four
Represent season one
Shahmaran season one
Shanty Town season one
24 January
Physical: 100 season one
25 January
Against The Ropes season one
Love Never Lies: Poland season one
27 January
Kings of Jo’Burg season two
Lockwood & Co season one
The Snow Girl season one
31 January
Cunk on Earth season one
Documentary
4 January
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street season one
The Endless Night season one
Comedy
10 January
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
Kids
12 January
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two
26 January
Daniel Spellbound season two
Anime
1 January
The Way of the Househusband season two
19 January
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one
26 January
Record of Ragnarok season two, episodes one–10
LICENCED TITLES
Movie
1 January
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
Mousa
National Security
The Aviator
The ‘Burbs
The Conjuring
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Raid 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky Movie Collection (Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV and Rocky V)
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger
5 January
10 Minutes Gone
Mars One
Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times
Stealing Raden Saleh
10 January
Blood Line
13 January
The Wait
17 January
The Devil to Pay
25 January
Begin Again
Documentary
19 January
The Pez Outlaw
23 January
Black Sunshine Baby!
26 January
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Comedy
24 January
George Lopez: Why You Cry?
Kids
23 January
Minions: The Rise of Gru
TV
1 January
Monster
New Amsterdam
Old People! season two
The Mindy Project
Survivor
2 January
Side Dish season one
5 January
#ABtalks season three
6 January
Love Island season two
The Walking Dead season 11
12 January
Scattered Barriers
16 January
Miu404 season one
Quartet season one
20 January
Awaken season one
The Real World season 28
Kids
1 January
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories
Old Enough! season two
20 January
Booba season five
24 January
Little Angel season two
30 January
Princess Power season one
Anime
1 January
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You
9 January
Vinland Saga season one (new episodes weekly)
28 January
InuYasha season three
