Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

February is yet another stacked month for Netflix.

Not only are there returning TV shows, including the Penn Badgley-starring drama You, there is a host of new releases hoping to find success on the streaming service.

Below, we have compiled a list of every single movie and TV show coming to both Netflix in the UK and US.

Find the full list of everything being removed from the platform this month here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

UK

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

2 February

Freeridge season one

3 February

Class season one

8 February

The Exchange season one

9 February

Dear David season one

My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one

You season four, part one

Penn Badgley in ‘You’ season 4 (Netflix)

10 February

Love to Hate You season one

14 February

In Love All Over Again season one

Perfect Match season one

15 February

#NoFilter season one

Eva Lasting season one

The Law According to Lidia Poët season one

16 February

The Upshaws part three

17 February

A Girl and an Astronaut season one

Community Squad season one

Ganglands season two

‘#NoFilter’ on Netflix (Netflix)

22 February

Triptych season one

23 February

Outer Banks season three

That Girl Lay Lay season two

24 February

Who Were We Running From? season one

28 February

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season one

‘Outer Banks’ is returning for season 3 on Netflix (Netflix)

Movie

1 February

Infiesto

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

10 February

10 Days of a Good Man

Your Place or Mine

13 February

Squared Love All Over Again

14 February

ll the Places

A Sunday Affair

Re/Member

17 February

Unlocked

22 February

The Strays

Ashley Madekwe in new Netflix film ‘The Strays’ (Netflix)

23 February

Call Me Chihiro

24 February

We Have a Ghost

Documentary

1 February

Gunther’s Millions

8 February

Bill Russell: Legend

15 February

African Queens: Njinga

Full Swing season one

22 February

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

24 February

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five

Comedy

19 February

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

28 February

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Kids

24 February

Oddballs season two

Anime

2 February

Make My Day season one

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 February

All Eyes on Him season one

Deadline

Girls5Eva season one and two

I Will Be Your Bloom season one

15 February

Red Rose series one

16 February

Dearest season one

The Full-Time Escapist (multiple seasons)

Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry in ‘Girls5eva’ (Heidi Gutman / Peacock)

Movies

1 February

Come Play

Four Good Days

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

16 February

Dead in Tombstone

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Racing Hearts

19 February

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

22 February

Nocebo

23 February

An Inconvenient Love

Documentary

1 February

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland series one

My Lover My Killer season two

16 February

I am Bolt

Comedy

9 February

Dr Jason Leong: Ride with Caution

14 February

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

16 February

Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog

A Jim Jeffries stand-up show is coming to Netflix

Kids

1 February

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

14 February

Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum season one

15 February

CoComelon season seven

16 February

Barbie Video Game Hero season one

US

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

1 February

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season six

2 February

Freeridge season one

3 February

Class season one

8 February

The Exchange season one

Spin-off to ‘GBBO’, named ‘Great British Baking Show’ in US, is coming to Netflix (Netflix)

9 February

Dear David season one

My Dad the Bounty Hunter season one

You season four, part one

10 February

Love to Hate You season one

Love is Blind: After the Altar season three

14 February

In Love All Over Again season one

Perfect Match season one, episode one-four

15 February

#NoFilter season one

Eva Lasting season one

Full Swing season one

Red Rose season one

The Law According to Lidia Poët season one

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle in ‘Red Rose’ (BBC/Eleven Film)

16 February

The Upshaws part three

17 February

A Girl and an Astronaut season one

Community Squad season one

Ganglands season two

21 February

Perfect Match season one, episode five-eight

22 February

Triptych season one

23 February

Outer Banks season three

24 February

Who Were We Running From? season one

28 February

Perfect Match season one, episode nine-12

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season one

New Netflix animated series ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter' (Netflix)

Movies

3 February

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

8 February

The Substitute

10 February

10 Days of a Good Man

Your Place or Mine

13 February

Squared Love All Over Again

14 February

All The Places

A Sunday Affair

Re/Member

17 February

Unlocked

22 February

Call Me Chihiro

24 February

We Have a Ghost

Documentary

1 February

Gunther’s Millions

8 February

Bill Russell: Legend

15 February

African Queens: Njinga

22 February

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

24 February

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season five

‘Formula 1 Drive to Survive’ season 5 is coming to Netflix in February (Netflix)

Comedy

14 February

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

19 February

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

28 February

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Kids

24 February

Oddballs season two

Anime

1 February

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa season one

2 February

Make My Day season one

16 February

Aggretsuko season five

24 February

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part two

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 February

All Eyes on Him season one

I Will Be Your Bloom season one

New Amsterdam season three and four

Survivor season 32

8 February

Chromosome 21 season one

MTV Floribama Shore season one

9 February

House of Life season one

14 February

Pasión de Gavilanes (multiple seasons)

16 February

Dearest season one

Saving My Stupid Youth season one

The Full-Time Wife Escapist (multiple seasons)

24 February

Married at First Sight season 12

The Real World season 12

28 February

American Pickers season 15

Movies

1 February

Arctic

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Eat Pray Love

Enough

Flushed Away

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

Spanglish

Emma Stone in ‘La La Land’, which is coming to Netflix (Lionsgate)

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Pursuit of Happyness

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Warsha

3 February

The Plan (2020)

4 February

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

15 February

Possessed (2022)

16 February

2 Guns

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

20 February

Operation Finale

23 February

An Inconvenient Love

Comedy

9 February

Dr Jason Leong: Ride with Caution

Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ is coming to Netflix (©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SALE, DUPLICATION OR TRANSFER OF THIS MATERIAL IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.**)

Kids

3 February

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season two

15 February

CoComelon season seven

23 February

That Girl Lay Lay season two