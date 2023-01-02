Jump to content

Netflix in January 2023: Every new movie and TV series landing this coming month

Full list of everything being added in the next four weeks

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 02 January 2023 03:53
Comments
Ginny and Georgia trailer

Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023.

In January, the streaming service will be adding a large amount of titles to its library, ragning from returning shows to beloved films.

These releases include figh-concept series Kaleidoscope, the second season of Ginny & Georgia and a new documentary about Pamela Anderson.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January.

Meanwhile, you can find the full list of everything being removed this coming month here.

NB: We compile this list ourselves with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movie

4 January

How I Became a Gangster

6 January

The Pale Blue Eye

11 January

Noise

13 January

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Christian Bale in ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

(Netflix)

16 January

Bank of Dave

19 January

Khallat+

20 January

Mission Majnu

23 January

Narvik

25 January

The Price of Family

27 January

You People

TV

1 January

Kaleidoscope season one

Lady Voyeur season one

Old Enough season two

Paz Vega and Giancarlo Esposito in ‘Kaleidoscope'

(Netflix)

4 January

The Kings of the World season one

The Lying Life of Adults season one

5 January

Copenhagen Cowboy season one

Ginny & Georgia season two

Woman of the Dead season one

6 January

Pressure Cooker season one

The Ultimatum: France season one, part two

11 January

Sexify season two

12 January

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House season one

Vikings: Valhalla season two

Kung Fu Panda returns in a new season of ‘The Dragon Knight’

(Paramount Pictures )

13 January

Sky Rojo season three

Trial by Fire season one

19 January

That ’90s Show season one

Women at War season one

20 January

Bake Squad season two

Bling Empire: New York season one

Fauda season four

Represent season one

Shahmaran season one

Shanty Town season one

24 January

Physical: 100 season one

25 January

Against The Ropes season one

The Endless Night season one

‘Sky Rojo’ is returning for a third season

(Netflix)

27 January

Lockwood & Co season one

The Snow Girl season one

31 January

Cunk on Earth season one

Documentary

4 January

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

6 January

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

10 January

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

13 January

Break Point part one

20 January

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

31 January

Pamela, a love story

Pamela Anderson is the subject of a new Netflix documentary

(Netflix)

Comedy

10 January

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

Kids

12 January

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two

26 January

Daniel Spellbound season two

30 January

Princess Power season one

Anime

1 January

The Way of the Househusband season two

19 January

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one

26 January

Record of Ragnarok season two, episode one-10

‘Ginny & Georgia’ is returning for another season

(Netflix)

LICENCED TITLES

Movie

1 January

The Age of Innocence

Bad Boys II

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia

The Caller

Crank

The Croods

The Layover

Mousa

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

15 January

The Client

Don’t Say A Word

JFK

Runaway Jury

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys’

(Columbia)

TV

1 January

Glow Up season four

16 January

Miu404 season one

Kids

1 January

LEGO Ninjago

Old Enough! season two

Power Players season three

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Anime

1 January

Fighting Spirit

Monster

9 January

VINLAND SAGA season one (new episodes weekly)

