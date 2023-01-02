Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down in 2023.

In January, the streaming service will be adding a large amount of titles to its library, ragning from returning shows to beloved films.

These releases include figh-concept series Kaleidoscope, the second season of Ginny & Georgia and a new documentary about Pamela Anderson.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January.

Meanwhile, you can find the full list of everything being removed this coming month here.

NB: We compile this list ourselves with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movie

4 January

How I Became a Gangster

6 January

The Pale Blue Eye

11 January

Noise

13 January

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Christian Bale in ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ (Netflix)

16 January

Bank of Dave

19 January

Khallat+

20 January

Mission Majnu

23 January

Narvik

25 January

The Price of Family

27 January

You People

TV

1 January

Kaleidoscope season one

Lady Voyeur season one

Old Enough season two

Paz Vega and Giancarlo Esposito in ‘Kaleidoscope' (Netflix)

4 January

The Kings of the World season one

The Lying Life of Adults season one

5 January

Copenhagen Cowboy season one

Ginny & Georgia season two

Woman of the Dead season one

6 January

Pressure Cooker season one

The Ultimatum: France season one, part two

11 January

Sexify season two

12 January

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House season one

Vikings: Valhalla season two

Kung Fu Panda returns in a new season of ‘The Dragon Knight’ (Paramount Pictures )

13 January

Sky Rojo season three

Trial by Fire season one

19 January

That ’90s Show season one

Women at War season one

20 January

Bake Squad season two

Bling Empire: New York season one

Fauda season four

Represent season one

Shahmaran season one

Shanty Town season one

24 January

Physical: 100 season one

25 January

Against The Ropes season one

The Endless Night season one

‘Sky Rojo’ is returning for a third season (Netflix)

27 January

Lockwood & Co season one

The Snow Girl season one

31 January

Cunk on Earth season one

Documentary

4 January

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

6 January

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

10 January

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

13 January

Break Point part one

20 January

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

31 January

Pamela, a love story

Pamela Anderson is the subject of a new Netflix documentary (Netflix)

Comedy

10 January

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

Kids

12 January

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season two

26 January

Daniel Spellbound season two

30 January

Princess Power season one

Anime

1 January

The Way of the Househusband season two

19 January

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one

26 January

Record of Ragnarok season two, episode one-10

‘Ginny & Georgia’ is returning for another season (Netflix)

LICENCED TITLES

Movie

1 January

The Age of Innocence

Bad Boys II

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia

The Caller

Crank

The Croods

The Layover

Mousa

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

15 January

The Client

Don’t Say A Word

JFK

Runaway Jury

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys’ (Columbia)

TV

1 January

Glow Up season four

16 January

Miu404 season one

Kids

1 January

LEGO Ninjago

Old Enough! season two

Power Players season three

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Anime

1 January

Fighting Spirit

Monster

9 January

VINLAND SAGA season one (new episodes weekly)