New on Netflix in September 2023: Every movie and TV show landing this month
Including one of the year’s most acclaimed horror films
Netflix has a pretty stacked schedule in September.
It’s a month of lasts for the streaming service. Over the next 30 days, the final seasons of Disenchantment, Top Boy and Sex Education will be released.
Howeer, there will be a new Spy Kids film, titled Spy Kids Armageddon, a Wes Anderson-directed adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and Evil Dead Rise, one of cinema’s most acclaimed horrors of 2023.
We’ve listed below which of Netflix’s territories each new title will be added to – where no country is listed, it will be arriving on both. Find the full list of everything being removed from Netflix in Septembere here.
The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
TV
TBA September
The Devil’s Plan
1 September
Disenchantment part five
Love is Blind: After the Altar season four
3 September
Is She the Wolf? – US
6 September
6ixtynin9 The Series
Infamy
Reporting for Duty
Tahir’s House
7 September
Dear Child
Top Boy series three
Virgin River season five – part one
8 September
A Time Called You
Burning Body
Selling the OC season two
13 September
Class Act – US
14 September
Di4ries season two – part one – US
Thursday’s Widows
15 September
The Club season two
El Conde – UK
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season seven
Miseducation
Surviving Summer season two
20 September
Hard Broken season one
21 September
Sex Education season four
22 September
Love is Blind season five, episode one to four
Song of the Bandits
28 September
Castlevania: Nocturne
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
29 September
Choona
Love is Blind season five, episode five and seven
Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury season three – US
Movies
1 September
A Day and a Half
Friday Night Plan
Happy Ending
7 September
What If (2023)
13 September
Freestyle
14 September
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
Once Upon a Crime
15 September
The Count – UK
Love at First Sight
22 September
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Spy Kids: Armageddon
The Black Book
27 September
Overhaul
Street Flow 2
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
28 September
Love is in the Air (2023)
29 September
Do Not Disturb
Nowhere
Documentary
TBA September
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso
Vasco Rossi: Living It
6 September
Predators (nature series narrated by Tom Hardy)
Scouts Honour: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
8 September
Rosa Peral’s Tapes
Spy Ops
13 September
Wrestlers
19 September
The Saint of Second Chances
26 September
Who Killed Jill Dando?
27 September
Encounters
Comedy
5 September
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – US
12 September
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here
19 September
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
Kids
7 September
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season three
18 September
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter five
25 September
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
Anime
7 September
GAMERA -Rebirth- season one
8 September
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series part one
21 September
Kengan Ashura season two – US
Scissor Seven season four
Games
26 September
Storyteller – iOS and Google Play – US
LICENCED TITLES
TV
4 September
Call the Midwife series 12 – US
5 September
World’s Most Expensive All You Can Eat Buffet – UK
12 September
Glow Up season five – US
15 September
Band of Brothers – US
The Pacific – US
Wipeout part one – US
16 September
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 – UK
20 September
New Amsterdam season five – US
Movies
1 September
Arrival – US
Baby Mama – US
Couples Retreat – US
The Deer Hunter – US
8 Mile – US
Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US
Fences – US
Field of Dreams – US
Hacksaw Ridge – US
Jackass Number Two – Unrated Version – UK
Jaws – US
Jaws 2 – US
Jaws 3 – US
Jaws: The Revenge – US
Kung-Fu Panda 2 US
Land of the Lost – US
Last Night in Soho – UK
Macbeth (2015) – UK
The Master of Disguise – US
Matilda (1996) – US
Miss Congeniality – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – US
National Security – US
One Piece – UK
Open Season: Scared Silly – US
Public Enemies – US
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – UK
The Ruins – UK
Snitch – US
Stand by Me – US
Superbad – US
U-571 – US
Up in the Air – US
Vice – US
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US
Woody Woodpecker – US
2 September
Love Again – US
3 September
Crank – US
Crank: High Voltage – US
5 September
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US
Edge of Tomorrow – US
Godzilla (2014) – UK
Godzilla vs Kong – UK
6 September
The Little Things – UK
Locked Down – UK
99 Homes – UK
7 September
The Card Counter – UK
The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born
8 September
Hello Ghost – UK
12 September
The Wolf of Wall Street – US
16 September
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 – US
20 September
Judas and the Black Messiah – UK
Wonder Woman 1984 – UK
21 September
Evil Dead Rise – UK
23 September
Clifford the Big Red Dog – UK
Documentary
15 September
Ancient Aliens season six and seven – US
Intervention season 22 – US
Kids
14 September
Barbie – A Touch of Magic – US
26 September
Batman: The Animated Series – UK
Anime
1 September
Bakugan – US
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends – US
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia – US
One Piece Film: Gold – US
One Piece: Heart of Gold – US
One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure – US
One Piece Episode of Skypiea – US
