New on Netflix in October as streaming service adds one of 2024’s most anticipated sequels
This film will be on everybody's lips this month
Louise Thomas
Editor
Another month, another busy month for Netflix.
With October comes a bursting list of titles set to be added to (and removed from) the streaming service over the next 31 days – from exciting new films (Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour), anime gems (Blue Box) and new episodes of hit shows Heartstopper and Outer Banks, which pulled viewers back in with a wild ending to its latest run.
But it’s the release of the long-awaited sequel The Platform 2 that will most excite fans. The Platform proved a word-of-mouth success upon its initial release in 2019 and this follow-up, directed once again by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, will arrive in time for spooky season.
Elsewhere, capitalising on the success – and controversy – of Ryan Murphy’s Monster season two, there will be a documentary telling the real-life story of the Menendez brothers, while film fans will be delighted to learn that October will mark the streaming debut of Studio Ghibli’s latest film The Boy and the Heron.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added in October below.
NB: The Independent compiles this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
3 October
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Trouble
4 October
CTRL
It’s What’s Inside
9 October
The Secret of the River
11 October
In Her Place
Lonely Planet
Uprising
16 October
Justice
17 October
Outside
The Shadow Strays
18 October
The Man Who Loved UFOs
Woman of the Hour
23 October
Family Pack
25 October
Don’t Move
Hijack ’93
30 October
Time Cut
Television
1 October
Making it in Marbella season one
2 October
Chef’s Table: Noodles volume one
Love is Blind season seven
Unsolved Mysteries volume five
3 October
Blue Box season one
Heartstopper season three
Ninjago: Dragons Rising season two – part two
5 October
Ranma ½ season one
6 October
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season two
8 October
Dinner Time Live with David Chang season two – LIVE
9 October
Deceitful Love season one
10 October
Outer Banks season four – part four
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri season two
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season one
12 October
A Virtuous Business season one
14 October
Mighty Monsterwheelies season one
17 October
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance season one
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season two
The Lincoln Lawyer season three
18 October
Happiness Is season one
23 October
Car Masters: Rust to Riches season six
This is the Zodiac Speaking season one
24 October
Beauty in Black season one – part one
Territory season one
25 October
Hellbound season two
The Last Night at Tremore Beach season one
30 October
Go Ahead, Brother season one
The Law According to Lida Poet season two
31 October
Murder Mindfully season one
The Diplomat season two
Documentary
7 October
The Menendez Brothers
9 October
Starting 5 season one
16 October
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
I Am a Killer season five
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
18 October
The Turnaround
Yintah
23 October
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox season one
25 October
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Simone Biles Rising season two
30 October
The Manhattan Alien Abduction season one
Martha
Comedy
1 October
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
8 October
Ali Wong: Single Lady
15 October
Comedy Revenge season one
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
22 October
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
29 October
Tom Papa: Home Free
Games
29 October
Monument Valley 2 (iOS and Android)
Netflix Stories: Outer Banks (iOS and Android)
LICENCED
Movies
1 October
As Above, So Below – US
Being Julia – US
The Birds – US
Boyz n the Hood – US
Bridesmaids – US
Brüno – US
Cinderella Man – US
Couples Retreat – US
8 Mile – US
Elysium – US
Escape Plan – US
First Daughter – US
Get Him to the Greek – US
The Girl Next Door – US
Halloween (2018) – US
Inu-Oh – US
IT: Chapter Two – US
Jarhead – US
Judy – US
The Karate Kid (1984) – US
The Karate Kid Part II – US
The Karate Kid Part III – US
Kung Fu Panda – US
Kung Fu Panda 3 – US
Legion – US
Marnie – US
The Mechanic – US
The Missing – US
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – US
Point Break (2015) – US
Psycho (1960) – US
Psycho II – US
Red Dragon – US
Robin Hood (2018) – US
Salt – US
Scarface (1983) – US
The Sentinel – US
Till Death – US
21 Jump Street – US
22 Jump Street – US
Two Weeks Notice – US
Unfriended – US
You’re Next – US
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton – US
2 October
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – US
3 October
#OOTD: Outfit of the Designer – US
6 October
See For Me – US
Violent Night – UK
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – UK
7 October
The Boy and the Heron – UK
8 October
Her Blue Sky – US
11 October
Pixels – US
Scream (2022) – US
12 October
Clifford The Big Red Dog – US
A Quiet Place: Part II – US
13 October
A Man Called Otto – UK
14 October
Margaux – UK
A Sacrifice – US
Unhinged – US
15 October
Abandoned – US
16 October
Selma – US
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – US
18 October
Babylon – UK
20 October
The Estate – US
21 October
Book Club – US
Kung Fu Panda 4 – US
24 October
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – UK
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black – UK
25 October
Do Patti – UK
Television
1 October
Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! – US
Wipeout volume four – US
Yellowjackets season one – US
3 October
Dan Da Dan season one – US
4 October
The Amazing Digital Circus season one, episodes one-three – US
Good Luck!! season one – US
SWAT season seven – US
5 October
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth season one (new episode every Saturday) – US
8 October
The Long Run – UK
15 October
All American: Homecoming season three– US
Detroiters season one and two– US
17 October
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – US
18 October
Ghost Hunters season 10 and 11 – US
19 October
American Ninja Warrior season 14 – US
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs Ninja season three – US
22 October
Escape at Dannemora – US
29 October
Botched – US
Documentary
3 October
The Mole Agent – US
4 October
Harta Tahta Raisa – US
16 October
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap – US
18 October
Join or Die – US
21 October
Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages – US
