New Netflix releases this week in July – full list
From Tarantino’s latest film to one of the best horror films in years
If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.
Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.
Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.
ORIGINALS
7 July
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
9 July
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
The Water Man
TV
5 July
You Are My Spring (plus new episode every Sunday)
6 July
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season two
7 July
Dogs season two
The Mire season two
The War Next-Door
8 July
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
9 July
Atypical season four
Biohackers season two
9 July
The Cook of Castamar
Virgin River season three
Documentary
7 July
Cat People
8 July
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
9 July
How to Become a Tyrant
Comedy
9 July
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
LICENCED
Movies
5 July
7 July
This Little Love of Mine
9 July
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Finding Hubby
10 July
Chicken Run
120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)
TV
6 July
Born to Be Wild
10 July
Outback Lockdown
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix throughout July here.
