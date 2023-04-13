Nicholas Hoult says his life was ‘more Inbetweeners than Skins’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicholas Hoult has shared some insight into his adolescence, claiming that it was less like the teenage antics depicted in Skins than people might assume.

The actor played Tony Stonem, a popular sixth-form student with a large group of friends and several romantic suitors, in seasons one and two of the teen drama.

Airing for seven seasons between 2007 to 2013, Skins was considered groundbreaking for its explicit and dark depictions of young people’s lives, covering topics such as mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and suicide.

However, in a new interview on Hits Radio Breakfast, Hoult claimed that his younger years weren’t nearly as dramatic as those of his character.

“My life was more Inbetweeners,” he told show host Tom Green, adding: “Watching that I was like, this I can relate to in many ways more.”

The Inbetweeners, which aired from 2008 to 2010 and spawned two spin-off films, focused on a group of four teenage boys awkwardly approaching adulthood and attempting to find girlfriends along the way.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hoult admitted to having never seen an episode of Skins due to not enjoying the experience of watching himself on screen.

“I've never watched it,” he revealed. “Maybe at some point, I think it would be too painful for me to watch. I don't enjoy watching myself. I feel like, I don't know, I shrink away from this. Maybe when I'm like 80? If I make it to 80...”

Nicholas Hoult (Getty Images)

Previously, Hoult shared that he would have appreciated intimacy coordinators during his time on Skins.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

While speaking to Metro in November, Hoult shared: “I’ve been working with intimacy coordinators now for the past two or three productions I’ve been on and it’s a brilliant addition to the crew.

“It’s someone who can really help the storytelling through those inmate scenes and be additive to it. So it’s been a big aid.”

Hoult stars alongside Nicolas Cage in the horror-comedy film, Renfield, which will release in cinemas on Friday 14 April. Last week, it was revealed that Cage went to extreme lengths to portray vampire Dracula, complete with infamous fangs.