Nick Cannon admits to having four kids on ‘purpose’ in the last year

Comedian Nick Cannon, who has welcomed his fourth baby in just one year, has said he’s having so many kids on “purpose”.

On the 7 July instalment of the Power 106 Los Angeles show, the 40-year-old television presenter told City Girls rapper, JT, that having four kids in a year was “no accident” after she advised him to “wrap it up” – a phrase correlating to using a condom during sex.

“Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” Cannon said. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Cannon has a total of seven children. His youngest son is a baby boy named Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who was born on 23 June, 2021.

Furthermore, Cannon is the father to a set of twin boys, named Zion and Zillion, with International DJ Abby De La Rosa, a daughter and a son, named Powerful Queen and Golden, with Brittany Bell, and another set of twins, named Moroccan and Monroe, with Mariah Carey.

The Nick Cannon Show host also compared his pattern of welcoming his kids into the world to that of a seahorse.

“I’m like a seahorse out here. That’s just the way I’m procreating,” he said.

In 2018, Cannon told People Magazine that he doesn’t like to use the term “co-parenting” when it comes to raising his children with Carey.

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ – that phrase is a little redundant,” he said.

“You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals – they’re first.”

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he said adding: “Whenever we can show that – even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally – and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”