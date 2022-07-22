Nick Cave has unexpectedly told fans who he wants to win Love Island 2022.

The ITV2 dating show is heading into its last weeks, with the final fast approaching.

On his blog The Red Hand Files, musician Cave revealed a surprising connection to the series as he answered a fan question asking what the “major difference” was between him and wife Susie.

“At the moment, the defining difference between Susie and me is that she watches Love Island, and I don’t,” Cave wrote.

He then explained that contestant Luca had been at school with their twin sons Arthur and Earl.

As a result, he said, he and Susie were close with Luca’s parents Maria and Michael, who had supported them when Arthur died in 2015, aged 15, after falling off a cliff in Brighton, Sussex.

“After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us,” he wrote.

“She barely said anything to us… She was just there. She was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went. We will never forget her kindness.”

Cave is backing Luca (pictured) to win the show (ITV)

Cave continued: “To this day Michael brings fresh fish around to our house, drops it off and leaves without a word. He pretends to charge us for it, but we know that he doesn’t.

“These people, Luca’s parents, are as good as people get, and they love their son, Luca. So, Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win. I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the f***ing TV back.”

In 2015, an inquest found that Arthur had taken the drug LSD when he fell from the cliff, suffering a fatal brain injury.

In May, Cave’s son Jethro from a previous relationship died at the age of 31. Also writing on The Red Hand Files at the time, Cave thanked fans for their support.

“Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words,” Cave said. “These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.