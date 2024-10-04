Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nick Knowles has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week show after sustaining another injury.

The DIY SOS star, 62, who has been competing on the show alongside professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, had already suffered a shoulder injury that left him in a sling when he suffered a second blow.

Knowles fell and injured his knee while doing a jump during a dress rehearsal on Friday, 4 October. He is now using crutches to walk and will not perform this weekend.

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing told The Independent: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again. Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun: “He was in a dress rehearsal and with his partner Luba Mushtuk when he did a jump and landed awkwardly.

“Nick has hurt his knee and is having to use crutches to get around now. It is such a devastating blow for him and he is being supported by the Strictly team.

open image in gallery Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk dancing on the first live show of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2024 ( BBC/Guy Levy/PA )

“They are sending him for scans and are doing everything they can to make sure he is okay. Nick had to fight to make sure he could take part in the first live show after hurting his arm and shoulder and he did so well.

“This new injury has been a real blow and he is incredibly upset about it.”

If Knowles had been well enough to compete, he would have performed the Charleston to “Rain on the Roof” from Paddington 2 on Saturday night.

The TV personality previously explained his first injury to his followers on Instagram. “As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as possible,” he said.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little. I’m not sure how, but it’s been quite painful.”

open image in gallery Knowles will not perform on Movie Week after sustaining a second injury ( BBC )

Though he admitted his injury was “not ideal”, he said: “I’m convinced it’s not something that’s going to stop me dancing this weekend.”

Fans have been devastated to learn Knowles will not dance on Strictly’s Movie Week episode.

“Nick Knowles has had ROTTEN luck,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “I really hope he makes a recovery so he can return next week.” Meanwhile, another Strictly fan said: “I know they usually get one bye for an injury but given he was injured last week and it’s got worse I think this should be a withdrawal.

“Arguably they should do what Bake Off seem to do and scrap any elimination in a week where a contestant misses a show.”