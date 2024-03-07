BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan dies aged 32

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC presenter and children’s author Nick Sheridan has died aged 32 following a short illness.

The news was announced by the broadcaster in a post on X/Twitter on Thursday morning (7 March).

Head of news Gary Smith said Nick had been a “wonderful colleague to those of us who have worked with him since he joined BBC Scotland in 2018”.

He added: “He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author - and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends.”

In a tribute, Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon called Sheridan “young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential”.

“What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

The presenter’s BBC Scotland colleague Fiona Stalker wrote on the platform: “There are no words. He was so very loved. I am so thankful for every minute with him. The very best.” Stalker shared several pictures with Sheridan, including one of them having tea in the studio and another wearing wetsuits on a beach.

Sheridan, originally from Wexford in Ireland, presented programmes including Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, the Nine and Seven Days since joining BBC Scotland in 2018.

The journalist had worked in broadcast for more than a decade, previously presenting for RTE News2day, a news programme for young people by Ireland’s national broadcaster, before he moved into a role on the foreign affairs desk.

He then joined BBC Scotland as a researcher, before becoming an on-camera journalist, presenter and correspondent.

Sheridan developed a passion for writing children’s books and announced in 2021 that he had signed a four-book deal with the publishing house Simon and Schuster. He released several children’s stories including Breaking News: How to Tell What’s Real From What’s Rubbish, The Case of the Phantom Treasure and The Case of the Runaway Train.

He wrote Breaking News to help children navigate misinformation in the modern media, filled with illustrations and interactive activities.

The Case Of.... books were from Sheridan’s illustrated mystery series, which was described upon release as the “Scooby-Doo for a new generation, perfect for fans of Pamela Butchart and Sam Copeland”.