Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed she has tested positive for Covid and will miss the premiere of the hit Netflix show’s second season.

The actor, who plays Penelope Featherton in the period drama, shared a photo to Instagram of her wearing a robe with her hair in a towel, commenting: “My Bridgerton premiere look – a little different than expected.”

She continued: “So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere – heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night.”

She joked of her look: “Also ‘infectious virus but make it fashion,” tagging her stylists.

“Sending all the love, eff this stupid virus!” radio host and TV presenter Clara Amfo wrote in the comments.

“We’ll miss you so much my lovely,” Coughlan’s co-star Charithra Chandran said.

Her close friend, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, commented: “But you look f***ing hot though.”

The second season of Bridgerton arrives on Netflix this Friday (25 March), and picks back up in Regency-era London’s ton. The show is based on the books by author Julia Quinn, and follows a group of families as they navigate rivalries and relationships during courting season.

While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her tempestuous romance with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), season two follows the Bridgerton family’s eldest son, eternal bachelor Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife to provide for his family.

