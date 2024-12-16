Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan says one family member was ‘so mad’ about her sex scenes

The actor had a lot of steamy scenes in the latest series of the Regency-era show

Ellie Harrison
Monday 16 December 2024 06:39 GMT
Comments
Nicola Coughlan defends Bridgerton changing book order for season 3

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Nicola Coughlan has shared her mother’s less than thrilled reaction to her sex scenes in Bridgerton.

In the latest series of the Regency-era Netflix hit, Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington shared a friends-to-lovers romance with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, Coughlan, 37, who rose to fame playing a teenager in Derry Girls, said: “I realised I was 35 when I was filming the season, and I’d never played an adult. I was like, ‘How do I do this?’”

She added: “The first two [Bridgerton] series, I looked a lot like Spongebob Squarepants, very curly, ginger [hair], yellow dress, sort a of a tent situation going on.

“But then it was weird having to play the romantic lead and… it’s a sexy show. A lot of sexy things happen in it, and then I realised I was going to have to do the sexy things and I was like, ‘Right.’”

Coughlan said of her mother’s reaction: “My mother was so mad at me about those scenes – as if they were my fault, so I didn’t go to the screening with her.”

The actor has previously spoken about how “empowering” it felt to do the scenes, telling Stylist: “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f*** you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body. It was amazingly empowering.

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!’”

Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’
Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’ (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Coughlan went viral for her reaction to one fan, who had said she was “very brave” for stripping off on camera.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

“You know, it is hard, ’cause I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts… We do not get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she quipped at a screening.

She added: “I am a proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Coughlan is one of The Independent’s TV heroes of 2024. Read more here, and find Coughlan’s biggest cultural picks of the year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in