Nicola Coughlan has spoken out about her unusual relationship with her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton.

Coughlan and Newton star alongside each other as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the regency drama, which will return to Netflix on 16 May.

The long-awaited third season of the series will revolve around the blossoming love story between Penelope and Colin, who have been close friends in the past two seasons.

Speaking to Refinery29 , Coughlan recognised her relationship with Newton as unusual and claimed their special bond stems from their “shared” exposure to Bridgerton stardom.

“It’s a very rare experience,” she said. “I think we’re aware of how unique this is.”

Addressing Newton, the Derry Girls actor added: “I don’t have a relationship like anyone in my life like I have with you.”

Fans hoped Coughlan and Newton were romantically involved after the pair were seen holding hands at the Bridgerton season three premiere in Australia last month.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Netflix )

Newton explained “there’s something that just bonds you when you do this show with someone. When you lead the show, you’re in every day together.”

The actor added he felt “reassured” by Coughlan being on set any time he was struggling with the series production’s long hours or unchronological filming schedule.

“Nic was going through the same experience and coping with it really well,” he said.

“So, I would go, ‘Right, get your sh*t together and let’s get on with it.’”

Previously, Coughlan and Newton told Elle it wasn’t difficult creating a deeper connection between their Bridgerton characters thanks to their off-screen friendship.

“We’ve known each other now five years,” Coughlan said.

“People were like: ‘What did you do to build the chemistry?’ And I’m like: ‘Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn’t have to do anything.’

“It was amazing. We’ve been on such a journey together. Cause I feel like we were babies in season one, it’s strange to look back.”

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in ‘Bridgerton’ ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

It comes after Bridgerton’s showrunner Jess Brownell told fans to expect more queer storylines in upcoming seasons.

“I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role,” she said.

“How exactly that plays out over this season and the next couple seasons, I can’t say specifically, but I will say I’m excited for fans to see that.”

Coughlan added she was “desperate” for more queer storylines on the show. “I think all love stories deserve to be celebrated,” she said.