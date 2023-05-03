Nicolas Cage gives classic Nicolas Cage answer when sharing first childhood memory

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicolas Cage was asked to share his earliest memory – and his answer was peak Nicolas Cage.

The actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colberton Monday (1 May) when he answered quickfire questions, which saw him open up about what he first remembers.

It turns out Cage, 59 thinks he can recall being in his mother’s womb.

“Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” Cage said.

“I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

The actor continued: “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage.

“That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind. I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

The actor also revealed the one celebrity whose autograph he asked for: The Who guitarist Pete Townshend.

Sadly, though, he never had his request granted. “It wasnt in person,” the actor explained. “I sent him a picture and said, ‘Would you sign this?’ Maybe he did sign it, but it never came back in the mail.”

When Colbert urged Townshend to sent over an autograph, Cage joke he should write: “Sorry this took so long, Nick.”

Cage, who plays Dracula in the new film Renfield, recently defended the many “crummy” straight-to-VOD film roles he accepted, calling them his “guardian angels” following a time of financial crisis.