Dr. Nicole Martin teases Real Housewives return after exit due to postpartum anxiety
Martin exited ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ in September last year
Dr. Nicole Martin is keeping her options open when it comes to a possible return to The Real Housewives of Miami.
“Never say never,” Martin, 40, said while appearing at a recent event in New York City promoting her Exoceuticals skincare line. But in the same breath, she acknowledged how “stressful” the show was.
Martin became an instant fan-favorite when she joined the Bravo show for its season four reboot after an eight-year hiatus. But in September 2024, she announced she was “stepping back” from the series after three seasons as a full-time cast member as she dealt with postpartum anxiety following the birth of her daughter, Genevieve.
“It all started about a week after giving birth when I found myself having an overwhelming sense of worry and fear out of nowhere,” Martin posted on Instagram at the time. “It felt like my mind was constantly on high alert, panicked and worrying endlessly about the health of my baby, myself, and my family.”
Turning her focus to her family — including Genevieve, 1, and son Greyson, 6, both of whom she shares with fiancé Anthony Lopez — and her health, Martin opted not to return to the show. Bravo boss Andy Cohen commented how “lucky” the network was to have her “and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right,” leaving the door open for a future return.
Martin’s “replacement” for season seven of The Real Housewives of Miami was introduced in November at Bravo FanFest. Entrepreneur Stephanie Shojaee — who Martin said was a “great choice” — will join the cast of women that includes Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth. Season seven is expected to air on Bravo later this year.
Long before Martin was a Housewife, she was a board-certified anesthesiologist.
Still, she’s grateful for all the reality show has brought her, and says it feels like the opportunity to join Housewives “fell in my lap to open another door;” that being the now-booming skincare brand.
“I'm always very thankful and supportive of all the fans because Bravo really does have some amazing devoted fans,” Martin said. “I've always been so thankful to them when I get to meet them at Bravo Con and events like this,” she said of the Exoceuticals celebration.
“If my personality resonates with you, so will this product,” she said. “Because it really does speak volumes about who I am in terms of my background in medicine, my passion for skincare.
