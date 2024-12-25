Nigel Bates returns to EastEnders for Christmas after 26-year hiatus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

EastEnders fans got a Christmas treat last night (24 December) as Nigel Bates returned to the BBC soap for the first time in 26 years.

Nigel, played by Paul Bradley, appeared in the Christmas Eve episode at a community centre where Angela Wynter’s Yolande Trueman was volunteering.

Bradley, 69, left the show back in April 1998, with Nigel and his adopted daughter Clare leaving Albert Square to start a new life in Scotland with his partner Julie Haye and her son Josh.

His key storylines on the show back then saw him fall in love with and marry Nicola Duffett’s video shop worker Debbie Tyler, who then died after being hit by a car. Nigel also struck up a friendship with June Brown’s Dot Cotton, who became a maternal figure to him.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of his return, Bradley said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be back. Despite it being such a long time ago, I still get recognised as Nigel in the street.”

In tonight’s Christmas Day episode, Nigel will reunite with Steve McFadden’s Phil Mitchell.

Nigel is returning with a long-term storyline, with executive producer Chris Clenshaw teasing: “There’s a lot of mystery about Nigel’s situation and why he’s here alone, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Phil has never needed support more than he does this Christmas, so we’re excited to reunite these two old friends."

Of returning to work with McFadden, Bradley said: “I’m a huge admirer of his work, and he sets the bar really high.”

Old pals Phil (Steve McFadden) and Nigel (Paul Bradley) ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron )

EastEnders fans have been sharing their delight at Nigel’s return on X, with one writing: “OMG Nigel Bates is back!!!!!”

Another added: “OMG Nigel Bates is here for the long haul. I’m so excited!”

A third wrote: “Was lovely to see Nigel back yesterday after all these years. Love his character. I’m thrilled to hear he’s back for a proper stint around Phil’s loneliness. I thought it might be something to do with that.”

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check out the rest of the BBC’s Christmas schedule here, and all the shows we think are worth watching (and avoiding) across the channels and streamers here.