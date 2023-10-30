Nigel Farage giving I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! ‘very serious consideration’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has said he is giving an offer to join the line-up of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “very serious consideration”.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said he has previously turned down requests but has been in contractual talks over the last couple of days with the ITV show about entering the jungle.

During his GB News show on Monday, he said: “Several times since 2016 I’ve had I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV saying to me ‘Come into the jungle’.

“And they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so, and I have always thought ‘No, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do’.

Nigel Farage (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

He said the show has approached him again this year but that “unlike previous years” he is “giving it very, very serious consideration”.

Farage said: “Well, you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.

“These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures.

“And actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.

“They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions.

“So in my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience because goodness me they all watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

He added that he feels there are “downsides” to him doing the show but said he would give an “absolute definitive answer within the next 48 hours”.