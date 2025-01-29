Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix users have been left deeply frustrated by a detail in The Night Agent season two.

The spy thriller returned to the streaming service earlier this month and, as expected, shot to the top of its most-watched charts.

Based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself involved in an international conspiracy involving a Russian agent and the highest levels of US government.

Upon its debut in 2023, the series became one of Netflix’s most popular shows globally, racking up 812 million hours of viewed time for its 10 episodes.

The follow-up season has received even warmer reviews, with many comparing the show to Homeland at its height – but there is one aspect of the series that viewers seem unanimous in finding frustrating: the character of Farhad Taheri (Kiarash Amani).

Farhad has been branded “the dumbest character” on TV after endangering an extraction plan and causing an unnecessary shootout.

“Watching Night Agent 2 and Farhad might be the dumbest character I’ve ever seen. What a fool,” one fan complained, with another agreeing: “Farhad on Night Agent 2 is the most annoying and dumbest character.”

One person called Farhad “the textbook example of a stupid human being”, with one viewer declaring: “Farhad has got to be the most annoying character of this year so far omg.”

Farhad in ‘The Night Agent’ ( Netflix )

The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan last year revealed that his “initial pitch” for the show was that “each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season”.

He told Deadline: “That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan. To me it was important. I don’t want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out.”

The Night Agent is available to stream on Netflix now.