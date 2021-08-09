Markie Post, the actor known for The Fall Guy, There’s Something About Mary, and Night Court, died on Saturday following a battle with cancer. She was 70.

The American actor’s death was confirmed by her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

She is survived by her husband Michael A Ross, and two daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross, and Daisy Schoenborn.

After her initial cancer diagnosis, Post had continued to act for nearly four years while undergoing chemotherapy treatments that she referred to as her “side job,” her family said in a statement.

The late actor began her career working on several game shows. Her first project was with the production crew of the Tom Kennedy version of Split Second.

She was also seen in other game shows such as The Match Game-Hollywood Squares Hour, The (New) $25,000 Pyramid, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Super Password.

Her first acting credits came in 1979, where she featured in episodes of shows like Simon & Simon, The Greatest American Hero, The A-Team, and science fiction series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.

She was a regular in the ABC action drama The Fall Guy, and is best known for playing the role of Christine Sullivan on the 1980s television comedy series Night Court from the third season until the show’s end.

Post’s co-star Ed Asner shared a message about the actor’s death on Twitter. He wrote: “I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Markie Post. She was a true talent. We did Hearts Afire together and to work with her and John was a gift. F**k Cancer!”

“Markie Post Was special and can never be forgotten. I had the great pleasure of working with her over the years which was a blessing in my life. Sending prayers of peace, strength, comfort and love to her family,” wrote Faith Majors, wife of actor Lee Majors, who was Post’s co-star in The Fall Guy.

Many other fans have also paid tribute to the actor.

“So sad for the family, friends and fans of Markie Post. We hadn’t gotten over the passing of Charlie Robinson yet. We thank them both for the joy of Night Court, a show we both return to often,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote: “RIP to the amazing talented most wonderful and phenomenal person is the business #MarkiePost she has given the world laughter and tears through the decades. I will miss her smile her warmth her personality but out of all her smile. RIP young lady.”

Post’s other film credits include the 1998 film There’s Something About Mary in which she played Mary’s mother. She also starred in the 1995 movieVisitors in the Night, and the 2017 comedy film Cook Off!