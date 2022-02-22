America’s Got Talent judges have paid tribute to series star Jane Marczewski, who died on Sunday 19 February after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 31.

On Monday (21 February), sources with direct knowledge confirmed to US media that the singer had died while undergoing treatment for the disease.

Subsequently, in a statement to NBC, her family said: “We are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.”

The singer, who used the stage name Nightbirde, earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on the US variety show after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance.

Following her performance of her original song “It’s OK”, she told Cowell: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard any more before you decide to be happy.”

Nightbirde was forced to withdraw from the show to focus on her health, after her cancer “took a turn for the worse” mid-series.

After news of Marczewski’s death broke, several celebrities like Sofia Vergara, America’s Got Talent judges Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum led tributes to the talented singer.

Calling her a “true inspiration”, Vergara wrote: “Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today.”

Mandel said Marczewski was a “bright inspirational light” and that he felt “lucky” to have met her.

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics,” the prominent radio personality added.

In a tribute online, the show’s official account said Marczewski’s story had “touched millions”.

The tweet read: “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

The show’s host Terry Crews, who was among the first to confirm news of Marczewski’s death, wrote simply: “We Love you, Nightbirde.”

Marczewski was extremely open about her struggle with cancer online and was celebrated for retaining a positive outlook amid her health crisis.

In the weeks before her death, she gave her social media followers an update on her condition, admitting that “things have been pretty brutal”.

“But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real,” she shared online, further writing, “I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”