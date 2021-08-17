Nikki Grahame, who died aged 38 in April of complications from anorexia, will be remembered in a Channel 4 documentary.

The broadcaster has commissioned “an intimate look at the life of Nikki Grahame, icon of the golden age of reality television”.

The one-hour film will celebrate Grahame’s life through archive and home movies and exclusive interviews with her mother, close family and friends.

According to Channel 4, it will “reveal the complexities of anorexia and the impact this cruel and misunderstood illness had on Nikki and everybody who loved her”.

Grahame’s mother Sue said in a statement: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary. It will be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart – and I know Jane and Angel Eye will do her proud.”

The former Big Brother contestant had been struggling with the eating disorder for years.

She appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 in 2006. She gained popularity for her frequent temper tantrums and relationship with eventual winner, Pete Bennett.

The reality star came fifth and, in 2010, was selected to appear in Ultimate Big Brother, which featured the series’ most famous contestants from its 10-year history. She finished in second place.

Her popularity on the show saw her given her own series, titled Princess Nikki, in which she attempted several unlikely jobs, including deep sea fishing and mountain rescuing.

She is considered by Big Brother fans to be one of the show’s best-loved stars. The line “Who is she?”, in which she complained about new housemate Susie Verrico in the Diary Room, became a popular catchphrase among viewers.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.