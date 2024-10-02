Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nobody Wants This viewers are swooning over one particular scene in Erin Foster’s culture-clash romcom.

The newly-released Netflix series follows an unlikely romance between Joanne (Kristen Bell), a serial dater who overshares about her risqué love life as part of the podcast she hosts with her sister, and Noah (Adam Brody), a progressive rabbi who has just come out of a long-term relationship.

In episode two, the pair share their first kiss after debating whether a relationship between them would work.

Noah tells Joanne to put her bag down in anticipation of the moment before placing his hand on her face and pulling her into a passionate kiss.

“I mean, is there a world where this works?” Noah asks after momentarily pulling away.

“... Yeah,” Joanne replies, before the two resume kissing.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in ‘Nobody Wants This’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Clips of the scene have been widely circulating on social media this week as fans react with adulation, calling out in particular the two actors’ chemistry.

“Being kissed like this changes you,” one person wrote on X.

“This kiss is kind of going down in romcom history if we are being [for real],” another eulogized. “The ‘put your ice cream down’ ‼️the fact that they dragged the kiss out so we are in eager anticipation‼️ the hands on face ‼️ ‘is there a world where this ever work’!!”

“This is actually such an insane kiss i Will be thinking about it for the foreseeable future,” a third added.

“I have never been kissed like that and I think if I ever am, It would change my entire personality,” a fourth wrote.

In a recent video interview with MTV, Bell revealed that Brody came up with the decision to hold her head in his hands for the kiss.

“My greatest memory is that I wasn’t prepared for Adam to put his hands on my face as he did with so many of the kisses,” Bell said, adding that she heard some of the crew members gasp during filming. “And I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna work.’”

In another interview with TVLine, Bell added that it was “probably the best on-screen kiss I’ve ever done.”

In her four-star review for The Independent, Katie Rosseinsky wrote: “Fans of The Good Place already know that Bell is an irresistible comic performer, and she lends Joanne an appealing blend of chaotic energy and vulnerability... Brody also effortlessly slots into the role of romcom leading man; you wonder why he hasn’t done so more often.

“... The whole thing is an enjoyable mix of romcom escapism and sometimes acerbic realism. Joanne and Noah are a couple you want to root for. I get the feeling the show’s title won’t be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Nobody Wants This is based on Foster’s real-life romance with her husband, who is the son of Jewish Russian immigrants.

“We didn’t come from similar backgrounds,” she said on the podcast she hosts with her sister Sara, The World’s First Podcast.

“He came from a much more traditional place. I came from a more unconventional place. When we got together we were like, ‘How’s this gonna work?”

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This are out now on Netflix.