Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This have bemoaned a “concerning” detail in Netflix’s recent season two announcement.

It was announced earlier this week that the series, a romcom about a sex podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a rabbi (Adam Brody), would be returning to the streamer for a second run.

On Thursday (10 October), Netflix shared the news in an article posted on its website Tudum, titled, “Nobody Wants This Is Returning for Season 2, Because You Wanted It.”

Erin Foster, the creator of the series and showrunner of its first-season, said: “Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.”

However, Foster will be moving into an executive producer role for the forthcoming second season, with showrunning duties instead being shared by Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, known for their work on HBO’s Girls.

While Konner and Kaplan are highly respected TV writers in their own right, the change in showrunners has raised alarm bells among some of the show’s fans.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in ‘Nobody Wants This’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

In recent years, acclaimed series such as Killing Eve and The Girlfriend Experience have switched up their showrunner role after being renewed for a second season, only for the follow-ups to be met with disappointed reactions.

“Nobody Wants This season 2!!!! but the showrunner change is very concerning,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “I’ve been traumatized by it in the past.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“With a new showrunner. I'm scared,” wrote another.

“Why did they switch showrunners?” wrote another person, alongside a “weary face” emoji.

Writer Jessica Ellis commented: “I didn’t think the portrayal of Jewish women was fair, but this is an extreme move in the business, especially for a show that scored huge in its opening week.”

open image in gallery TV - Nobody Wants This ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

Foster had attracted criticism following the release of the first season regarding the programme’s depiction of Jewish people. The showrunner, who converted to Judaism as an adult, was accused of stereotyping in the story, which is based on her own life.

Speaking to the LA Times, Foster was asked about the claims of stereotyping in the series. She responded: ““I think we need positive Jewish stories right now.

“I think it’s interesting when people focus on, ‘Oh, this is a stereotype of Jewish people,’ when you have a rabbi as the lead. A hot, cool, young rabbi who smokes weed.”

She continued: “That’s the antithesis of how people view a Jewish rabbi, right?”

Nobody Wants This season one is available to stream now on Netflix.