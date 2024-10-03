Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nobody Wants This series creator Erin Foster opened up about whether there was a possibility for the show to be renewed for a second season, saying that “conversations have definitely started to happen”.

The 10-episode romcom series follows an unlikely romance between Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic serial dater and Noah (Adam Brody), a progressive rabbi who has just come out of a long-term relationship.

The pair spend months navigating how to balance their intense chemistry with their differing values, and Joanne must decide whether she wants to convert to Judaism to be with Noah.

Foster, who wrote the series inspired by her own love story with her husband, talked about the reception it has received, and what her plans for a potential second season are.

“We’re getting a really positive response,” Foster told IndieWire. “And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season two.”

“The story in season one unfolds really slowly. So I think if there is a season two I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

“I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!”

open image in gallery Series creator Erin Foster says she wants Joanne and Noah to pick up where they left off in season 2 ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

After the show’s release on 26 September, Foster faced criticism that it depicts stereotypes about Jewish women and “villainises” them.

“I think we need positive Jewish stories right now,” she told the LA Times. “I think it’s interesting when people focus on, ‘Oh, this is a stereotype of Jewish people,’ when you have a rabbi as the lead. A hot, cool, young rabbi who smokes weed.”

“That’s the antithesis of how people view a Jewish rabbi, right?”

On the show’s cliffhanger ending, Foster explained that she wanted Joanne to seriously consider converting, but to not do it this early in the relationship.

“I fully understand some people who make the artistic choice to not give the audience what they want, but I don’t think this is that kind of show,” Foster said.

“I don’t want people walking away frustrated or annoyed. I think this is the kind of show where you want to get the thing you’re there to get and I wanted to give people that moment of, ‘We choose each other, but everyone knows we’re giving up a lot to choose each other, so how are we gonna do it?’

“And that, to me, felt like a realistic but still satisfying ending still with conflict, so you have somewhere to go.”

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky gave the show four stars, calling it “devastatingly relatable” and “laugh-out-loud funny”.

“This is a show with clever characterisation and a winning eagerness to embrace off-beat scenarios,” she wrote. “The whole thing is an enjoyable mix of romcom escapism and sometimes acerbic realism.

“Joanne and Noah are a couple you want to root for.”

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This are streaming on Netflix.