Noel Clarke says sorry and that he will seek help after misconduct claims

Noel Clarke, who is accused of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment, has apologised “deeply” for his actions and said that he will be seeking professional help.

He continues to “vehemently deny” sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour.

The Bafta-winning actor and producer said it has become clear to him that “some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise”.

His statement comes after 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity came forward and made allegations about him to The Guardian.

Clarke said in a statement to the PA news agency: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

The 45-year-old, who rose to fame as a star of the BBC series Doctor Who and for his role in the critically acclaimed film Kidulthood, was suspended by Bafta yesterday (29 April) after the allegations broke.

The Guardian said it had spoken to 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity. In various accounts, they alleged that he had engaged in incidents of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying, or unprofessional misconduct between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”