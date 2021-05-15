Romesh Ranganathan has mocked Noel Clarke after the actor was accused of sexual harassment.

A Guardian investigation published earlier this month reported testimony from 20 women accusing Clarke of sexual harassment, bullying and verbal abuse.

The award-winning actor and producer – who has vehemently denied all claims – was also suspended by Bafta in the wake of the news.

While he denies sexual misconduct and criminal behaviour, he has apologised “deeply” for his actions and said that he will be seeking professional help.

On the latest episode of Have I Got News For You, on which Ranganathan was the guest host, the comedian addressed the allegations during a segment about a newsletter from the Salisbury Diocesan Guild of Bell-Ringers.

“Sadly in recent times many bells have fallen silent,” he said, adding: “Especially the one on Noel Clarke’s phone.”

Bafta-winner Clarke is known for the Kidulthood films, the Sky drama Bulletproof and for playing Doctor Who’s vehicle technician Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010, starring opposite David Tennant’s Time Lord.