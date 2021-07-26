Noel Clarke faces ‘fresh allegations of sexual harassment’

Former Doctor Who actor Noel Clarke is reportedly facing more claims of sexual harassment.

In April, a report published by The Guardian cited allegations against Clarke from more than 20 women, which spanned sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate comments, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and video without consent, and bullying.

After the article was published, Clark issued an apology for “some of my actions”, which had “affected people in ways I did not intend or realise” and said he would seek professional help. However, he “vehemently” denied the allegations of criminal behaviour or sexual misconduct.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a number of additional women have now come forward with further allegations against the actor.

A statement from Scotland Yard said (per The Mail): “A number of other women have come forward and informed police of other incidents involving the male.

“All of the incidents are currently being assessed by officers. There is no criminal investigation at this time.”

The Independent has contacted Clarke’s representative for comment.

Earlier this month, the BBC said it is “not progressing” with any projects involving Clarke.

Sky also halted production on Clarke’s drama Bulletproof after the April allegations surfaced.

The actor was furthermore suspended by Bafta, which had recently awarded him with the prize for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.