Noel Fielding makes unexpected appearance after mystery health battle

Noel Fielding has reassured concerned fans with an on-stage appearance after a private health battle.

The Mighty Boosh star and Great British Bake Off presenter sparked concern after his Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin ceased filming due to a health issue faced by Fielding towards the end of the shoot.

Apple confirmed to The Independent that, rather than push ahead with the remainder of the season, it had scrapped the show altogether, meaning everything that had been filmed so far would not see the light of day.

A rep for the comedian said: “This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client’s health. We are saddened by the decision to cease production but we cannot make any further comment on this matter.”

Now, one month later, Fielding let everyone know he was OK while attending a Kasabian gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. He was met with huge cheers as he graced the stage.

Referencing his Great British Bake Off co-star Prue Leith, Fielding quipped: “It’s all kicking off backstage. Me and Prue just did Jägerbombs.”

Fielding is a friend of Kasabian’s new lead frontman Sergio Pizzorno, having recorded two albums together as part of group Loose Tapestries in 2012 and 2016.

The star previously appeared in Kasabian’s music video for “Vlad the Impaler”, and appeared on stage with the band when they headlined Glastonbury in 2014.

Created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin became a low-key hit for Apple TV+ after debuting in March 2024, and a follow-up season was commissioned in July.

Season two of the absurdist historical comedy, a retelling of the life of the 18th-century highwayman, was set to welcome back cast members including Hugh Bonneville, Mark Heap, Ellie White and Dolly Wells.

Noel Fielding in ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ ( Apple TV+ )

New episodes were set to include “a host of great British comedy talent” following season one cameos from Greg Davies, Diane Morgan and Jessica Hynes.

A source close to The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin told The Times the decision to scrap the show was a last resort, stating: “It’s not a decision that was taken lightly and they wouldn’t have got to this extreme result if every possible solution hadn’t been exhausted.”