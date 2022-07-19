Jump to content
Nolan Neal death: America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant dies aged 41

Singer was signed with Hollywood Records and had released two albums, ‘The Wire’ and ‘NashviLA’

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 19 July 2022 17:01
<p>Nolan Neal on ‘America’s Got Talent’</p>

Nolan Neal on ‘America’s Got Talent’

(America’s Got Talent YouTube/Screenshot)

Southern US rock singer Nolan Neal has died. He was 41.

Neal is best known for competing on The Voice in 2016 for Adam Levine’s team. A few years after, in 2020, he joined as a contestant on America’s Got Talent, working alongside judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofía Vergara.

The singer was found dead on Monday (18 July) in his Nashville apartment. His death was confirmed to TMZ by his cousin, Dylan Seal, and further corroborated by the Nashville medical examiner.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Neal had been public about his history of substance abuse issues, admitting in a 2020 interview during his time on The Voice that he was struggling with addiction.

However, Seals, who had lived with the singer before the pandemic started, said Neal was clean and sober.

While on season 15 of America’s Got Talent, he performed original songs “Lost” and “Send Me a Butterfly”. He made it to the quarterfinals and sang the latter.

The singer then earned a spot on The Voice season 10, after he was chosen by Adam Levine. His run on that series came to an end in the Knockout Round.

Neal had been signed with Hollywood Records and prior to his appearances on the US competition shows, he released his debut 2013 album The Wire. Following his time on The Voice, he released his second album NashviLA in 2018.

According to his official Facebook page, where he has 117,000 followers, he called himself a “Christian Southern Rock Singer/Songwriter from AGT & The Voice. Trying to wake up a woke world”.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

