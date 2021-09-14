Norm Macdonald, the former star of Saturday Night Live, has died aged 61.

A statement issued by his management team confirmed that the comedy legend has been suffering from an undisclosed cancer for more than nine years.

The statement read: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic.”

The death of the much loved actor and comic, who passed away on Tuesday (14 September), has prompted an outpouring of love on social media by various colleagues and contemporaries.

Seth Rogen led the tributes by writing on Twitter: “Oh f**k. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.”

Former Daily Show host, Jon Stewart, added: “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer.”

Steve Martin wrote on Twitter: “We loved Norm Macdonald. One of a kind.”

Actor and comedian, Patton Oswalt, also paid tribute: “Goodbye, Norm. You were never not 100 per cent hilarious.”

Shaun of the Dead director, Edgar Wright, also tweeted his condolences: “Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is ‘Norm MacDonald chat show appearances’. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go.”

Jim Carrey also added his voice to the tributes: “My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

Chat show host and former writer on The Simpsons, Conan O’Brien commented: “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

The Roots drummer Questlove tweeted: “I love the science of comedy. Comedy nerds know that the one step beyond The Aristcrats was the time Norm Macdonald decided to commit to doing a kitschy mediocre roast for Bob Saget. It was beyond trolling”

Fellow comedian, Anthony Jeselnik, joked: “Battling cancer for 9 years without telling anyone is the most Norm Macdonald s**t ever.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane posted: “To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.”

Schitt’s Creek star, Eugene Levy, added: “Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. RIP Norm Macdonald.”

Fellow comedy legend, Albert Brooks, tweeted: “RIP Norm Macdonald. I never got a chance to know him but he made me laugh so many times with his brilliant wit and delivery. Comedy lost a great one today.”

Ken Jeong, star of The Hangover, posted: “In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.”

Comedian and actor, Whitney Cummings also tweeted: “Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality.”