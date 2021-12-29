Walking Dead star Norman Reedus fuels speculation he is Marvel’s new Ghost Rider

Norman Reedus has fuelled speculation that he will be playing Marvel character Ghost Rider.

Many of the Walking Dead star’s fans have long championed the actor to take on the part in the MCU.

This week, a Marvel movie fan account on Instagram shared a post of Reedus as the Ghost Rider. The caption noted that Marvel Studios “has reportedly chosen” their Ghost Rider actor.

“Since the news broke, Norman Reedus liked multiple tweets about him portraying the character,” reads the caption.

Reedus doubled down on the rumours as he shared a link to the Instagram post with his 3.8 million Twitter followers.

Earlier this summer, the 52-year-old told ComicBook.com that he wanted to portray the character.

“The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it,” said the actor.

The rumours, however, are yet to be officially confirmed.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Disney and Reedus for comment.

Nicolas Cage previously portrayed the superhero in a 2007 film and 2012 sequel that were both critically panned.

He starred as Johnny Blaze, a stunt motorcyclist who agrees to give his soul to the demon Mephisto in exchange for his father’s life. At night and in the presence of evil, his head becomes a flaming skull.