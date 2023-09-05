Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Piers Morgan has hit back at Joel Dommett after the comedian mocked him while hosting the National Television Awards.

Morgan, 58, was nominated in the TV interviews category at the NTAs for Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV.

Introducing the famous faces at London’s O2 arena, Dommett, 38, said: “Piers Morgan is here!”

Morgan was then greeted with a mixture of cheers and loud boos from the crowd.

Dommett then interjected to say: “Hey, everyone, say what you like about Piers Morgan...” He then jokingly trailed off and introduced Louis Theroux without another word on Morgan.

After failing to win his category, Morgan reacted to the event on Twitter/X, writing: “Got the Tube in searing heat.. got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton.. and now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night ⁦@OfficialNTAs.”

Norton won the TV interviews category for his eponymous BBC One chat show. Appearing over video link from the US, Norton said: “Finally I win a National Television Award and I’m not there! This award means so much, mostly it means that Ant and Dec don’t have a talk show... yet.”

Norton was poking fun at presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s dominance at the NTAs. The pair won the award for best TV presenter the 22nd consecutive time at this year’s ceremony.

Speaking to the Press Association before the event, Morgan did not seem hopeful about his chances of winning.

He said: “They’d all rather shoot themselves then give me an award but, but if it’s just on interviews, hard to say that anyone else has had bigger ones that we’ve had in the last year.”

Speaking about how he might fair in his category, he added: “I don’t have any competition.”

Earlier that night, fans were shocked to see the former Good Morning Britain host taking the London Underground to the event rather than a taxi.

“My first time on the tube for 30+ years. Hasn’t got any cooler has it,” the presenter shared on X alongside a photo of himself standing in a crammed carriage.

Elsewhere at the NTA’s, ITV’s This Morning was beaten to best daytime show by The Repair Shop amid the scandal over Philip Schofield’s resignation.